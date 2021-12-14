Wake Forest 77, VMI 70

VMI (7-4)

Stephens 4-10 2-2 12, Bonham 2-5 0-0 4, Conway 2-11 0-0 5, Curfman 9-17 0-1 24, Mans 2-6 2-2 7, Huff 5-8 1-1 13, Watkins 1-5 0-0 3, Tang 1-3 0-0 2, Rowe 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 26-66 5-6 70.

WAKE FOREST (9-1)

Mucius 3-9 2-2 11, Sy 2-5 0-0 4, Walton 0-4 7-8 7, Williams 11-20 12-13 36, Williamson 2-11 2-2 7, Hildreth 3-7 5-6 12, Whitt 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 21-58 28-31 77.

Halftime_VMI 42-29. 3-Point Goals_VMI 13-40 (Curfman 6-12, Huff 2-4, Stephens 2-5, Mans 1-4, Watkins 1-4, Conway 1-9, Bonham 0-2), Wake Forest 7-28 (Mucius 3-8, Williams 2-6, Hildreth 1-3, Williamson 1-5, Sy 0-2, Walton 0-2, Whitt 0-2). Rebounds_VMI 33 (Stephens 10), Wake Forest 42 (Walton 9). Assists_VMI 17 (Bonham 6), Wake Forest 6 (Williams 3). Total Fouls_VMI 25, Wake Forest 13.

