Wake Forest 79, SC-Upstate 53

SC-UPSTATE (2-7)
Breazeale 1-3 0-0 2, Gainey 4-7 0-0 10, Aldrich 0-6 0-0 0, Alves 4-8 1-3 10, Mozone 3-11 0-0 7, Goodloe 1-6 0-0 3, Hodge 2-5 4-4 9, White 1-4 0-0 2, Langlais 1-4 0-0 2, Watson 3-3 2-4 8, Smith 0-3 0-0 0, Dickerson 0-0 0-0 0, Jernigan 0-1 0-0 0, Rideau 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 20-61 7-11 53.
WAKE FOREST (9-1)
Mucius 2-5 0-0 5, Walton 6-8 1-2 14, Williams 5-11 5-5 16, Williamson 2-4 4-4 9, LaRavia 3-6 0-0 6, Sy 3-7 0-0 7, Whitt 6-9 0-1 16, Hildreth 0-3 0-0 0, Marsh 0-2 2-2 2, Taylor 0-2 1-2 1, Dunn 0-2 0-0 0, Kennah 0-0 1-2 1, Lester 0-1 0-0 0, Mathis 0-1 0-0 0, Van Beveren 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 28-62 14-18 79.
Halftime_Wake Forest 29-18. 3-Point Goals_SC-Upstate 6-25 (Gainey 2-3, Alves 1-2, Goodloe 1-4, Hodge 1-4, Mozone 1-5, Jernigan 0-1, White 0-1, Breazeale 0-2, Aldrich 0-3), Wake Forest 9-30 (Whitt 4-7, Walton 1-1, Williamson 1-2, Sy 1-3, Mucius 1-4, Williams 1-5, Lester 0-1, Mathis 0-1, Hildreth 0-2, LaRavia 0-2, Taylor 0-2). Rebounds_SC-Upstate 31 (Breazeale, Mozone 6), Wake Forest 45 (Williams 14). Assists_SC-Upstate 8 (White 3), Wake Forest 18 (Williams 10). Total Fouls_SC-Upstate 14, Wake Forest 9. A_4,296 (14,665).
