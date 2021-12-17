Wake Forest 82, Charlotte 79

WAKE FOREST (11-1)

Mucius 7-13 2-2 20, Sy 3-6 0-0 6, Walton 6-10 2-2 14, A.Williams 15-23 2-3 34, Williamson 3-9 1-2 8, Whitt 0-1 0-0 0, Hildreth 0-3 0-0 0, Taylor 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 34-65 7-9 82.

CHARLOTTE (5-5)

Braswell 4-11 0-0 9, Khalifa 4-9 2-6 10, Butler 4-6 0-1 8, Trapp 6-9 2-2 17, Young 12-21 1-2 27, Cannon 2-3 3-4 8, Garcia 0-1 0-0 0, Vasic 0-0 0-0 0, Francois 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 32-60 8-15 79.

Halftime_Wake Forest 48-34. 3-Point Goals_Wake Forest 7-23 (Mucius 4-10, A.Williams 2-5, Williamson 1-5, Hildreth 0-1, Walton 0-1, Whitt 0-1), Charlotte 7-22 (Trapp 3-6, Young 2-6, Cannon 1-2, Braswell 1-6, Khalifa 0-2). Rebounds_Wake Forest 28 (Mucius, A.Williams 8), Charlotte 31 (Young 9). Assists_Wake Forest 17 (A.Williams 7), Charlotte 10 (Young 4). Total Fouls_Wake Forest 13, Charlotte 12.

