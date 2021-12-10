Washington 77, Seattle 59

WASHINGTON (3-3)
Schwartz 6-10 0-0 13, Van Dyke 5-14 2-2 12, Mulkey 4-8 0-0 8, Griggsby 8-12 0-0 23, Peterson 2-4 0-0 6, Watkins 1-2 0-0 2, Finney 0-0 0-0 0, Lowery 0-0 0-0 0, Noble 0-0 0-0 0, Oliver 2-5 1-2 5, Davis-Jones 1-2 2-2 4, Pollerd 0-0 0-0 0, Whitfield 1-3 2-2 4, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 30-60 7-8 77
SEATTLE (4-4)
Vice-Neat 2-12 0-0 5, Calhoun 6-11 0-0 14, Howard 3-8 0-0 8, Murphy 5-12 1-2 12, Williams 4-13 2-2 12, Phillips 0-4 0-0 0, Alexander 0-4 2-2 2, Korolenko 3-5 0-0 6, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 23-69 5-6 59
|Washington
|26
|14
|18
|19
|—
|77
|Seattle
|14
|15
|11
|19
|—
|59
3-Point Goals_Washington 10-23 (Schwartz 1-3, Van Dyke 0-3, Griggsby 7-10, Peterson 2-3, Watkins 0-1, Oliver 0-2, Whitfield 0-1), Seattle 8-30 (Vice-Neat 1-7, Calhoun 2-4, Howard 2-2, Murphy 1-7, Williams 2-3, Phillips 0-4, Alexander 0-2, Korolenko 0-1). Assists_Washington 19 (Mulkey 6), Seattle 11 (Calhoun 5). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Washington 45 (Mulkey 4-11), Seattle 30 (Team 6-10). Total Fouls_Washington 9, Seattle 10. Technical Fouls_None. A_497.
Copyright
© 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments