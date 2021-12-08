Washington puts pass rusher Sweat on COVID-19 reserve list

ASHBURN, Va. (AP) — Washington put Montez Sweat on the NFL’s COVID-19 reserve list Wednesday after the third-year pass rusher tested positive for the coronavirus.

He was expected to return to practice this week and play against the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday after missing the past four games with a broken jaw. Sweat was one of Washington’s few unvaccinated players and therefore is ruled out of the Cowboys game.

Despite missing the past month, Sweat ranked second on the team with four sacks this season. Washington’s pass rush is already without reigning Defensive Rookie of the Year Chase Young, who tore the ACL in his right knee.

In other roster moves, Washington put tight end Logan Thomas on injured reserve with a left knee injury from a low hit against Las Vegas on Sunday and signed running back Jonathan Williams off the New York Giants practice squad.

Coach Ron Rivera said an MRI did not confirm the team’s worst fears of a torn ACL, but Thomas is back on IR after missing six games earlier this season with a hamstring injury.

The injuries continue to pile up for Washington, which put Khaleke Hudson on IR and signed fellow linebacker Milo Eifler off the Miami Dolphins practice squad Tuesday. The status of running back J.D. McKissic (concussion) and safety Landon Collins (foot) facing Dallas is uncertain.

___

More AP NFL coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.