Washington St. 51, Arizona St. 29

December 1, 2021 9:34 pm
WASHINGTON ST. (5-1)

Gueye 2-6 1-2 5, D.Jackson 3-7 2-2 8, Flowers 3-12 0-0 9, Roberts 2-11 0-0 6, N.Williams 4-11 4-6 14, Abogidi 2-3 0-0 4, Rodman 2-4 1-2 5, Bamba 0-4 0-2 0, Jakimovski 0-1 0-0 0, Koulibaly 0-0 0-0 0, Rapp 0-0 0-0 0, Rice 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 18-59 8-14 51.

ARIZONA ST. (2-5)

Graham 0-1 0-2 0, Lawrence 2-4 2-2 6, Horne 5-13 0-0 12, M.Jackson 1-10 0-0 2, Muhammad 1-3 0-0 2, Heath 1-8 0-0 2, Gaffney 1-8 0-0 3, Neal 1-8 0-2 2, Boakye 0-2 0-2 0, Burno 0-0 0-0 0, Olmsted 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 12-57 2-8 29.

Halftime_Washington St. 18-10. 3-Point Goals_Washington St. 7-24 (Flowers 3-8, N.Williams 2-4, Roberts 2-6, Abogidi 0-1, Gueye 0-1, Jakimovski 0-1, Rodman 0-1, Bamba 0-2), Arizona St. 3-26 (Horne 2-7, Gaffney 1-4, Graham 0-1, Muhammad 0-2, Heath 0-3, Neal 0-4, M.Jackson 0-5). Rebounds_Washington St. 49 (Gueye, D.Jackson 10), Arizona St. 29 (Boakye 8). Assists_Washington St. 8 (Roberts 2), Arizona St. 6 (Neal 3). Total Fouls_Washington St. 13, Arizona St. 16.

