Washington St. 51, Gonzaga 49

December 8, 2021 11:45 pm
WASHINGTON ST. (7-1)

Motuga 2-4 0-0 5, Murekatete 4-14 1-4 9, Charlisse Leger-Walker 5-17 3-4 14, Krystal Leger-Walker 1-3 0-0 2, Teder 2-5 1-1 6, Nankervis 1-2 0-0 2, Jones 0-1 0-0 0, Sarver 2-3 0-0 5, Wallack 3-8 2-2 8, Clarke 0-0 0-0 0, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 20-57 7-11 51

GONZAGA (7-2)

Kempton 2-5 3-3 7, O’Connor 2-5 0-0 4, Virjoghe 0-3 0-0 0, Kaylynne Truong 5-13 0-0 13, Walker 2-8 0-0 6, Hollingsworth 0-0 0-0 0, Kayleigh Truong 3-8 4-4 11, Williams 0-0 0-0 0, Ejim 4-10 0-0 8, Huijbens 0-0 0-0 0, Salenbien 0-1 0-0 0, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 18-53 7-7 49

Washington St. 6 10 17 18 51
Gonzaga 12 11 13 13 49

3-Point Goals_Washington St. 4-17 (Motuga 1-3, Charlisse Leger-Walker 1-6, Teder 1-4, Sarver 1-2, Wallack 0-2), Gonzaga 6-18 (O’Connor 0-1, Kaylynne Truong 3-5, Walker 2-7, Kayleigh Truong 1-4, Salenbien 0-1). Assists_Washington St. 9 (Leger-Walker 3), Gonzaga 9 (Truong 3). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Washington St. 32 (Team 4-6), Gonzaga 40 (Walker 5-7). Total Fouls_Washington St. 13, Gonzaga 16. Technical Fouls_None. A_3,469.

