Washington St. 62, Boise St. 55

The Associated Press
December 12, 2021 7:39 pm
BOISE ST. (3-6)

Lalotte 8-12 0-0 16, Muse 2-6 1-2 5, Leonidas 2-7 1-2 5, Naro 3-7 0-0 6, Ostlie 4-7 0-0 12, Bowers 3-3 0-0 6, Burgess 0-1 0-0 0, Hull 1-2 3-4 5, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 23-45 5-8 55

WASHINGTON ST. (8-1)

Motuga 3-5 0-0 6, Murekatete 4-8 7-7 15, Charlisse Leger-Walker 8-21 4-4 23, Krystal Leger-Walker 4-12 1-1 10, Teder 2-11 0-0 6, Nankervis 1-2 0-0 2, Sarver 0-0 0-0 0, Wallack 0-2 0-0 0, Clarke 0-1 0-0 0, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 22-62 12-12 62

Boise St. 24 14 9 8 55
Washington St. 16 13 22 11 62

3-Point Goals_Boise St. 4-8 (Leonidas 0-1, Naro 0-1, Ostlie 4-6), Washington St. 6-24 (Motuga 0-1, C.Leger-Walker 3-10, K.Leger-Walker 1-5, Teder 2-8). Assists_Boise St. 15 (Leonidas 8), Washington St. 13 (K.Leger-Walker 6). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Boise St. 29 (Lalotte 2-8), Washington St. 33 (Murekatete 4-8). Total Fouls_Boise St. 16, Washington St. 13. Technical Fouls_None. A_715.

