Watford-Chelsea halted over medical incident in crowd

The Associated Press
December 1, 2021 2:55 pm
WATFORD, England (AP) — The Premier League match between Watford and Chelsea was halted after 13 minutes on Wednesday because of a medical emergency in the crowd.

Both teams were taken off the field by the referee after play was stopped following an incident in the stands at Vicarage Road.

The score was 0-0 at the time.

Some Chelsea players were seen covering their faces as they looked over to where the incident was unfolding.

