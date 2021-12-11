Weber St. 82, Maine-Fort Kent 36

MAINE-FORT KENT (0-2)
Grady 2-7 0-0 4, Guerrero 2-11 0-0 5, Petty 3-10 0-0 9, Ruaro 2-7 0-0 4, Hymes 4-10 0-0 8, Tr.Williams 1-3 0-2 3, Huynh 1-8 0-0 3, Franz 0-4 0-0 0. Totals 15-60 0-2 36.
WEBER ST. (9-1)
Jones 1-3 0-0 2, Kozak 3-5 0-0 7, Jawara 2-5 0-0 4, McEwen 4-6 2-2 10, Overton 5-7 0-0 10, Cunningham 1-4 3-4 5, Koehler 0-2 0-0 0, Porter 5-7 0-0 11, Nzekwesi 0-3 4-4 4, Bassett 6-7 1-1 13, Tew 1-2 0-2 2, Carlson 2-4 2-2 6, Kupsas 3-5 0-0 6, Sanders 1-3 0-0 2, Furgerson 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 34-64 12-15 82.
Halftime_Weber St. 36-8. 3-Point Goals_Maine-Fort Kent 6-28 (Petty 3-8, Tr.Williams 1-2, Huynh 1-4, Guerrero 1-8, Grady 0-1, Hymes 0-1, Ruaro 0-4), Weber St. 2-22 (Kozak 1-2, Porter 1-3, Bassett 0-1, Carlson 0-1, Furgerson 0-1, Nzekwesi 0-1, Sanders 0-1, Cunningham 0-2, Jawara 0-2, Jones 0-2, Koehler 0-2, Kupsas 0-2, McEwen 0-2). Rebounds_Maine-Fort Kent 25 (Grady 10), Weber St. 47 (Jones 6). Assists_Maine-Fort Kent 7 (Grady, Ruaro, Hymes 2), Weber St. 14 (Jawara, McEwen, Porter 3). Total Fouls_Maine-Fort Kent 11, Weber St. 8. A_2,119 (11,592).
