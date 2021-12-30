Weber St. 85, Montana St. 75

WEBER ST. (10-4)

Jones 4-9 9-10 19, Carlson 0-1 0-0 0, Jawara 1-3 1-2 3, McEwen 9-15 8-10 31, Overton 4-8 7-9 16, Koehler 3-3 2-3 11, Tew 0-2 0-2 0, Porter 1-3 2-2 5, Cunningham 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 22-44 29-38 85.

MONTANA ST. (9-5)

Belo 6-11 10-12 22, Mohamed 1-3 0-0 2, Adamu 4-10 2-2 10, Bishop 4-9 3-8 12, Patterson 2-8 1-1 7, Battle 2-6 4-4 8, Tynes 0-1 0-0 0, Osobor 1-1 6-6 8, Gazelas 0-4 2-2 2, Lecholat 1-2 2-2 4, Fernandez 0-1 0-1 0. Totals 21-56 30-38 75.

Halftime_Weber St. 43-40. 3-Point Goals_Weber St. 12-20 (McEwen 5-7, Koehler 3-3, Jones 2-4, Overton 1-2, Porter 1-3, Jawara 0-1), Montana St. 3-20 (Patterson 2-6, Bishop 1-2, Adamu 0-1, Belo 0-1, Mohamed 0-1, Tynes 0-1, Battle 0-4, Gazelas 0-4). Fouled Out_Overton. Rebounds_Weber St. 24 (Jones 6), Montana St. 31 (Belo 7). Assists_Weber St. 12 (Jawara 3), Montana St. 11 (Bishop 4). Total Fouls_Weber St. 26, Montana St. 26. A_2,918 (8,455).

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.