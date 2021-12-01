Weber State looks for home win vs N. Arizona

Northern Arizona (3-4, 0-0) vs. Weber State (6-0, 0-0)

Dee Events Center, Ogden, Utah; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Weber State looks for its eighth straight win over Northern Arizona at Dee Events Center. The last victory for the Lumberjacks at Weber State was a 61-54 win on Feb. 14, 2015.

BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: Jalen Cone is averaging 16.1 points to lead the way for the Lumberjacks. Carson Towt is also a big contributor, maintaining an average of 8.6 points and 9.3 rebounds per game. The Wildcats have been led by Koby McEwen, who is averaging 18.2 points and five rebounds.

CREATING OFFENSE: Cone has made or assisted on 41 percent of all Northern Arizona field goals over the last three games. Cone has accounted for 21 field goals and 10 assists in those games.

ACCOUNTING FOR ASSISTS: The Lumberjacks have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Wildcats. Weber State has an assist on 32 of 90 field goals (35.6 percent) over its past three outings while Northern Arizona has assists on 44 of 75 field goals (58.7 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Weber State is ranked first among Big Sky teams with an average of 81.8 points per game.

