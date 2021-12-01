Trending:
Wednesday’s Scores

The Associated Press
December 1, 2021 9:24 pm
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Blue Ridge School 103, Christchurch 29

Fluvanna 55, Waynesboro 45

Glenvar 54, Staunton River 39

John Battle 64, George Wythe-Wytheville 54

Lightridge 53, Justice High School 47

Manchester 78, Powhatan 32

Maury 54, Booker T. Washington 38

Paul VI Catholic High School 110, National Christian Academy, Md. 46

Potomac Falls 49, Rock Ridge 38

Stone Bridge 61, Dominion 59

Tabb 55, Warhill 52

York 61, Poquoson 41

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

