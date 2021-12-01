Wednesday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Blue Ridge School 103, Christchurch 29
Fluvanna 55, Waynesboro 45
Glenvar 54, Staunton River 39
John Battle 64, George Wythe-Wytheville 54
Lightridge 53, Justice High School 47
Manchester 78, Powhatan 32
Maury 54, Booker T. Washington 38
Paul VI Catholic High School 110, National Christian Academy, Md. 46
Potomac Falls 49, Rock Ridge 38
Stone Bridge 61, Dominion 59
Tabb 55, Warhill 52
York 61, Poquoson 41
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
