Wednesday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Catholic High School of Va Beach 72, Frank Cox 23
Colgan 47, Brooke Point 38
Flint Hill School 66, National Cathedral, D.C. 16
Glenvar 70, Craig County 24
John Battle 58, George Wythe-Wytheville 50
Lord Botetourt 66, Hidden Valley 30
Marion 61, Honaker 49
Mayodan McMichael, N.C. 50, Bassett 21
Narrows 72, Giles 37
Southampton Academy 36, Ridgecroft, N.C. 31
Steward School 54, Trinity Episcopal 37
Wakefield Country Day 23, Quantico 20
