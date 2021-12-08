Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Wednesday’s Scores

The Associated Press
December 8, 2021 9:09 pm
< a min read
      

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Alleghany 50, Covington 33

Eden Morehead, N.C. 78, Magna Vista 52

Franklin 52, Windsor 41

        Insight by Carahsoft: This exclusive e-book demonstrates just how far agencies have come and where they still need to go to take fully advantage of DevSecOps to drive modern capabilities to their customers.

Jamestown 86, Bruton 45

Meridian High School 55, Trinity Christian School 21

Riverside 73, Freedom (South Riding) 46

Stephen Decatur, Md. 66, Arcadia 62

Stone Bridge 57, Loudoun County 46

Wakefield School 87, Fredericksburg Christian 42

William Fleming 56, Patrick Henry-Roanoke 44

Wilson Memorial 80, Monticello 50

        Read more: Sports News

Heritage Hoops Tip Off Classic=

Independence 67, Marina-Huntington Beach, Calif. 56

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

The latest in Government Events powered by:

7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
12|5 2021 DoDIIS Worldwide Conference
12|6 Gartner IT Infrastructure, Operations...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Pearl Harbor survivor renders salute during ceremony to commemorate 80th anniversary