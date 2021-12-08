Wednesday’s Scores

Trending:
Sports News

The Associated Press
December 8, 2021 9:09 pm
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Carroll County 69, Marion 35

Clover Hill 63, J.R. Tucker 35

Currituck County, N.C. 64, Hickory 52

Honaker 48, Richlands 31

Indian River 45, Norcom 31

Patrick Henry-Roanoke 60, Hermitage 49

Walsingham Academy 41, Christchurch 18

Wilson Memorial 66, Monticello 47

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

