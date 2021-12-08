Wednesday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Carroll County 69, Marion 35
Clover Hill 63, J.R. Tucker 35
Currituck County, N.C. 64, Hickory 52
Honaker 48, Richlands 31
Indian River 45, Norcom 31
Patrick Henry-Roanoke 60, Hermitage 49
Walsingham Academy 41, Christchurch 18
Wilson Memorial 66, Monticello 47
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Copyright
© 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments