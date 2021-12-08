Trending:
Wednesday’s Scores

The Associated Press
December 8, 2021 9:37 pm
< a min read
      

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Atholton 54, Centennial 39

Dulaney 51, Saint Paul’s Boys 38

Easton 69, Pocomoke 44

George School, Pa. 67, West Nottingham 52

Glenelg 64, Hammond 62

Huntingtown 64, Chopticon 39

Long Reach 53, Howard 49

Marriotts Ridge 84, Mt. Hebron 62

Milford Mill 68, Perry Hall 39

Reservoir 63, Oakland Mills 49

Sparrows Point 54, Carver Arts & Tech 14

St. Mary’s Ryken 50, New Town 49

Stephen Decatur 66, Arcadia, Va. 62

Westlake 62, Lackey 43

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

