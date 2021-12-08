Wednesday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Atholton 54, Centennial 39
Dulaney 51, Saint Paul’s Boys 38
Easton 69, Pocomoke 44
George School, Pa. 67, West Nottingham 52
Glenelg 64, Hammond 62
Huntingtown 64, Chopticon 39
Long Reach 53, Howard 49
Marriotts Ridge 84, Mt. Hebron 62
Milford Mill 68, Perry Hall 39
Reservoir 63, Oakland Mills 49
Sparrows Point 54, Carver Arts & Tech 14
St. Mary’s Ryken 50, New Town 49
Stephen Decatur 66, Arcadia, Va. 62
Westlake 62, Lackey 43
