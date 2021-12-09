On Air: The Jim Bohannon Show
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Wednesday’s Scores

The Associated Press
December 9, 2021 12:34 am
< a min read
      

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Beaverton 39, Barlow 28

Colton 43, Mohawk 14

Corbett 78, Catlin Gabel 18

        Insight by Carahsoft: This exclusive e-book demonstrates just how far agencies have come and where they still need to go to take fully advantage of DevSecOps to drive modern capabilities to their customers.

Crook County 56, Sisters 36

Faith Bible 60, Amity 30

Gervais 56, Portland Christian 24

Hillsboro 54, Lebanon 51

McMinnville 44, Lincoln 29

North Douglas 45, Coquille 33

North Eugene 44, Roseburg 29

North Medford 62, Ashland 35

        Read more: Sports News

Redmond 51, Thurston 36

Regis 51, Scio 21

Springfield 48, Central 35

Westview 59, Forest Grove 48

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

        Sign up for our daily newsletters so you never miss a beat on all things federal

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

The latest in Government Events powered by:

7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
12|5 2021 DoDIIS Worldwide Conference
12|6 Gartner IT Infrastructure, Operations...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Pearl Harbor survivor renders salute during ceremony to commemorate 80th anniversary