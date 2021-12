BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Blue Ridge School 78, The Covenant School 17

Independence 90, Park View-Sterling 32

Phoebus 52, Grassfield 49

R.E. Lee-Staunton 64, Rockbridge County 53

Rural Retreat 57, Council 52

Strasburg 44, Clarke County 42

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

