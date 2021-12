BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Carroll County 58, Galax 41

Courtland 64, Massaponax 56

Dinwiddie 53, King George 42

Highland-Warrenton 76, Allderdice, Pa. 53

Northside 86, Salem 35

Twin Springs 44, Honaker 22

Woodgrove 66, James Wood 34

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.