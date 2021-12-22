Wednesday’s Scores

Trending:
The Associated Press
December 22, 2021 9:54 pm
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Blake 65, Paint Branch 61

C. Milton Wright 71, Manchester Valley 61

Damascus 69, Magruder 62

Linganore 76, Frederick 55

Middletown 55, Brunswick 48

Northeast – AA 69, Southern Maryland Christian Academy 58

Sparrows Point 78, Patapsco 61

Towson 71, Loch Raven 63

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Glenelg vs. Liberty, ccd.

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

