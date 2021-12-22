Wednesday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Blake 65, Paint Branch 61
C. Milton Wright 71, Manchester Valley 61
Damascus 69, Magruder 62
Linganore 76, Frederick 55
Middletown 55, Brunswick 48
Northeast – AA 69, Southern Maryland Christian Academy 58
Sparrows Point 78, Patapsco 61
Towson 71, Loch Raven 63
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Glenelg vs. Liberty, ccd.
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Copyright
© 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments