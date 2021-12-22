Wednesday’s Scores

Trending:
The Associated Press
December 22, 2021 9:54 pm
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Bishop McNamara 61, Valley Vista, Ariz. 51

Catoctin 38, Boonsboro 25

Clear Spring 33, Smithsburg 29

Edgewood 45, Bel Air 36

Franklin 50, Carver Arts & Tech 33

Fremont, Utah 54, McDonogh School 35

Keyser, W.Va. 47, Northern Garrett 26

Manchester Valley 43, C. Milton Wright 34

Montgomery Blair 37, Albert Einstein 31

Overlea 31, Owings Mills 27

Seneca Valley 62, Gaithersburg 26

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

