Wednesday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Bishop McNamara 61, Valley Vista, Ariz. 51
Catoctin 38, Boonsboro 25
Clear Spring 33, Smithsburg 29
Edgewood 45, Bel Air 36
Franklin 50, Carver Arts & Tech 33
Fremont, Utah 54, McDonogh School 35
Keyser, W.Va. 47, Northern Garrett 26
Manchester Valley 43, C. Milton Wright 34
Montgomery Blair 37, Albert Einstein 31
Overlea 31, Owings Mills 27
Seneca Valley 62, Gaithersburg 26
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
