Wednesday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Annandale 73, W.T. Woodson 55
Atlee 57, Dinwiddie 56
Bearden, Tenn. 81, Abingdon 45
Blue Ridge School 58, Trinity Byrnes School, S.C. 42
Chambers, N.C. 58, Va. Episcopal 48
Fort Chiswell 43, North Stokes, N.C. 40
Grayson County 57, Elkin, N.C. 40
J.I. Burton 52, Central – Wise 26
Martinsburg, W.Va. 71, Millbrook 60
Norfolk Academy 66, Westover Christian 29
Paul VI Catholic High School 59, Imhotep Charter, Pa. 50
Peninsula Catholic 60, Milton, Ga. 49
Richlands 49, Northwood 39
St. Annes-Belfield 64, Benedictine 62
Tabb 58, Gloucester 49
Union 61, Volunteer, Tenn. 60
Virginia High 60, Chilhowie 45
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Copyright
© 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments