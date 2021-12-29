Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Wednesday’s Scores

The Associated Press
December 29, 2021 9:32 pm
< a min read
      

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Annandale 73, W.T. Woodson 55

Atlee 57, Dinwiddie 56

Bearden, Tenn. 81, Abingdon 45

Blue Ridge School 58, Trinity Byrnes School, S.C. 42

Chambers, N.C. 58, Va. Episcopal 48

Fort Chiswell 43, North Stokes, N.C. 40

Grayson County 57, Elkin, N.C. 40

J.I. Burton 52, Central – Wise 26

Martinsburg, W.Va. 71, Millbrook 60

Norfolk Academy 66, Westover Christian 29

Paul VI Catholic High School 59, Imhotep Charter, Pa. 50

Peninsula Catholic 60, Milton, Ga. 49

        Read more: Sports News

Richlands 49, Northwood 39

St. Annes-Belfield 64, Benedictine 62

Tabb 58, Gloucester 49

Union 61, Volunteer, Tenn. 60

Virginia High 60, Chilhowie 45

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

        Sign up for our daily newsletters so you never miss a beat on all things federal

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

The latest in Government Events powered by:

7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
12|29 XR Collaboration & Training -...
12|30 govDelivery Advanced Bulletin Training...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

COVID-19 booster shots being administered aboard the USS Abraham Lincoln