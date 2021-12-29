Wednesday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Bayside 55, Norcom 26
Carroll County 62, E.C. Glass 27
Greater Latrobe, Pa. 61, McLean 48
James Wood 78, Jefferson, W.Va. 62
Luray 65, Spotswood 49
Orange County 37, East Hardy, W.Va. 32
Sherando 44, Buffalo Gap 30
Skyline 50, Page County 48
Virginia Academy 43, Woodbridge 40
Woodstock Central 58, John Handley 39
