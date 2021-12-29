Wednesday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Bayside 55, Norcom 26

Carroll County 62, E.C. Glass 27

Greater Latrobe, Pa. 61, McLean 48

James Wood 78, Jefferson, W.Va. 62

Luray 65, Spotswood 49

Orange County 37, East Hardy, W.Va. 32

Sherando 44, Buffalo Gap 30

Skyline 50, Page County 48

Virginia Academy 43, Woodbridge 40

Woodstock Central 58, John Handley 39

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

