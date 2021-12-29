Wednesday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Ashland-Greenwood Tournament=
Championship=
Archbishop Bergan 47, Ashland-Greenwood 42
Consolation=
Plattsmouth 64, Omaha Roncalli 45
Axtell Holiday Tournament=
Championship=
Minden 46, Burwell 34
Consolation=
Axtell 50, Loomis 40
Bearcat Tournament=
Championship=
Scottsbluff 66, Hastings 50
Consolation=
Bennington 46, Lexington 39
Boone Central Holiday Tournament=
Championship=
Adams Central 43, Broken Bow 30
Consolation=
Boone Central 43, Alliance 33
Brownell Talbot Holiday Tournament=
Championship=
Elmwood-Murdock 53, Logan View-Scribner-Snyder 27
Consolation=
Omaha Concordia 36, Omaha Brownell-Talbot 20
Cambridge Holiday Tournament=
Championship=
Crawford 48, Mullen 31
Consolation=
Cambridge 65, Dundy County-Stratton 26
Centura Holiday Tournament=
Championship=
Fort Calhoun 29, Centura 28
Consolation=
Howells/Dodge 55, Sandy Creek 33
Chadron Rotary Holiday Classic=
Championship=
Chadron 44, Valentine 22
Consolation=
Custer, S.D. 60, Hemingford 29
Creighton Holiday Tournament=
Bloomfield 48, Boyd County 42
Creighton 51, Wausa 35
Crofton Holiday Tournament=
Championship=
Crofton 46, Humphrey St. Francis 31
David City Holiday Tournament=
Championship=
David City 41, Douglas County West 30
Consolation=
Aquinas 45, Palmyra 25
Doane Holiday Tournament=
Championship=
Omaha Skutt Catholic 29, Maryville, Mo. 24
Consolation=
Grand Island Northwest 47, Crete 44
East Butler Holiday Tournament=
Championship=
East Butler 46, High Plains Community 34
Consolation=
Friend 35, Cedar Bluffs 26
Freeman Sportsman’s Holiday Tournament=
Championship=
Falls City Sacred Heart 42, Syracuse 27
Consolation=
Nebraska City Lourdes 41, Freeman 24
GICC Holiday Tournament=
Championship=
St. Mary’s 47, Grand Island Central Catholic 44
Consolation=
Sutton 45, Osceola 17
Greg Miller Holiday Tournament=
Championship=
Gothenburg 33, Gering 30
Consolation=
Gering 56, Lawrence-Nelson 20
HAC Tournament=
Lincoln North Star 64, Grand Island 28
Lincoln Southeast 43, Norfolk 36
Semifinal=
Fremont 69, Lincoln Southwest 42
Lincoln Pius X 59, Lincoln East 52
Kearney Catholic Holiday Tournament=
Hastings St. Cecilia 48, York 32
Kearney Catholic 49, Amherst 44
Lincoln Lutheran Holiday Tournament=
Championship=
Lincoln Lutheran 34, Holdrege 21
Third Place=
Fairbury 54, Arlington 21
Madison Holiday Tournament=
Championship=
Tekamah-Herman 58, Elgin Public/Pope John 46
Consolation=
Madison 42, Riverside 33
Malcolm Tournament=
Championship=
Malcolm 34, Oakland-Craig 31
Consolation=
Centennial 37, Wilber-Clatonia 24
Metro Tournament=
Consolation=
Papillion-LaVista 70, Omaha North 21
Papillion-LaVista South 39, Elkhorn South 30
Semifinal=
Millard South 58, Bellevue East 54
Omaha Central 68, Millard North 53
Mt. Michael Holiday Tournament=
Championship=
Blair 52, Aurora 30
Consolation=
Omaha Duchesne Academy 47, Omaha Gross Catholic 40
Nebraska City Tournament=
Championship=
Ogallala 56, Ralston 42
Consolation=
Louisville 55, Nebraska City 19
North Bend Central Tournament=
Championship=
North Bend Central 41, Guardian Angels 33
Consolation=
Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family 64, Omaha Mercy 47
North Platte Holiday Tournament=
Championship=
North Platte 46, Elkhorn 30
Consolation=
Beatrice 38, Platteview 19
Randolph Tournament=
Championship=
Osmond 50, Stuart 37
Consolation=
Winside 32, Randolph 27
Scotus Central Catholic Holiday Tournament=
Championship=
Columbus Lakeview 35, Columbus Scotus 34
Sidney Tournament=
Championship=
Sidney 48, Chase County 34
Fifth Place=
Gordon/Rushville 49, Mitchell 43
Seventh Place=
McCook 58, Burns, Wyo. 37
Third Place=
Ord 55, Torrington, Wyo. 52
Silver Lake Tournament=
Shelton 68, Red Cloud 28
Silver Lake 41, Exeter/Milligan 33
Thayer Central Holiday Tournament=
Championship=
Southern 40, Thayer Central 30
Consolation=
Nebraska Christian 51, Johnson County Central 41
Waverly Holiday Tournament=
Championship=
Norris 54, Lincoln Christian 45
Consolation=
Waverly 48, South Sioux City 31
Wayne State Tournament=
Consolation=
Laurel-Concord/Coleridge 60, Homer 29
Pender 61, Winnebago 50
Semifinal=
Auburn 49, Hartington Cedar Catholic 36
Pierce 53, Wayne 35
Weeping Water Tournament=
Division A=
Championship=
Johnson-Brock 35, Falls City 30
Consolation=
Sterling 47, Parkview Christian 42
Division B=
Championship=
Raymond Central 56, Weeping Water 50
Consolation=
Conestoga 60, Humboldt/Table Rock-Steinauer 33
Wisner-Pilger Tournament=
Ponca 41, Wakefield 31
Wisner-Pilger 67, Neligh-Oakdale 31
