Wednesday’s Transactions

BASEBALL Major League Baseball American League

BOSTON RED SOX — Agreed to terms with C Kevin Plawecki on a one-year contract.

CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Agreed to terms with INF Leury Garcia on a three-year contract.

MINNESOTA TWINS — Agreed to terms with OF Byron Buxton on a seven-year contract.

SEATTLE MARINERS — Agreed to terms with RHP Andres Munoz on a four-year contract with options for 2026, 2027 and 2028.

TAMPA BAY RAYSA — Agreed to terms with RHP Corey Kluber on a one-year contract.

TEXAS RANGERS — Agreed to terms with 2B Marcus Semien on a seven-year contract.

TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Agreed to terms with RHP Kevin Gausman on a five-year contract and RHP Yimi Garcia on a two-year contract.

National League

CHICAGO CUBS — Agreed to terms with C Yan Gomes on a two-year contract with a club option for 2024.

MIAMI MARLINS — Agreed to terms with OF Avisail Garcia on a four-year contract with an option for 2026.

NEW YORK METS — Agreed to terms with RHP Max Scherzer on a three-year contract.

PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Named Kevin Gregg vice president of baseball communications.

SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Agreed to terms with LHP Alex Wood on a two-year contract.

BASKETBALL National Basketball Association

NBA — Forfeited Chicago and Miami their next available second-round draft pick for violating rules governing early free agency discussions.

FOOTBALL National Football League

BALTIMORE RAVENS — Signed DB Robert Jackson to the practice squad.

CHICAGO BEARS — Signed DB Dee Virgin to the practice squad.

DETROIT LIONS — Signed LB Curtis Bolton to the practice squad. Waived DE Da’Shawn Hand from injured reserve with a settlement. Released T Darrin Paulo from the practice squad.

MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Designated DT Michael Pierce to return from injured reserve to practice.

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Designated LB Jamie Collins to return from injured reserve to practice.

NEW YORK GIANTS — Signed QB Jake Fromm.

NEW YORK JETS — Activated WR Denzel Mims from the reserve/COVID-19 list. Designated OL Chuma Edoga to return from injured reserve to practice.

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES — Signed C Luke Juriga to the practice squad.

PITTSBURGH STEELERS — Activated WR Ray-Ray McCloud from the reserve/COVID-19 list. Placed OL Joe Haeg on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

ARIZONA COYOTES — Returned RW Hudson Fasching to Tucson (AHL).

COLORADO AVALANCHE — Loaned G Pavel Francouz to Colorado (AHL). Recalled G Justus Annunen from Colorado.

LOS ANGELES KINGS — Loaned D Christian Wolanin to Ontario (AHL).

NASHVILLE PREDATORS — Reassigned F Mike McCarron to Milwaukee (AHL).

NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Signed D Shakir Mukhamadullin to a three-year entry-level contract.

PITTSBURGH PENGUINS — Reassigned LW Justin Almeida and D Will Reilly from Wheeling (ECHL) to Wilkes-Barre/Scranton (AHL).

SEATTLE KRAKEN — Recalled G Joey Daccord and RW Kole Lind from Charlotte (AHL). Placed G Chris Driedger on injured reserve.

TAMPA BAY LIGHTNING — Reassigned D Sean Day to Syracuse (AHL).

American Hockey League

CHARLOTTE CHECKERS — Signed LW Liam Pecararo and F Max Zimmer to player tryout contracts (PTO).

CLEVELAND MONSTERS — Recalled D Giovanni Vallati from Kalamazoo (ECHL).

HARTFORD WOLF PACK — Recalled G Francois Brassard from Jacksonville (ECHL).

IOWA WILD — Acquired G Hunter Jones.

ORLANDO SOLAR BEARS — Signed F Griff Jeszka.

ROCHESTER AMERICANS — Acquired D Wyatt Ege.

SAN JOSE BARRACUDA — Recalled D Cole Moberg from Orlando (ECHL).

East Coast Hockey League

FORT WAYNE KOMETS — Acquired F Bailey Conger.

IOWA HEARTLANDERS — Acquired G Ethan Snee as an emergency backup goalie (EBUG).

WHEELING NAILERS — Loaned F Patrick Watling to Syracuse (AHL).

SOCCER National Women’s Soccer League

ORLANDO PRIDE — Traded F Jodie Taylor to San Diego in exchange for second-round draft pick, third-round draft pick or general allocation money.

