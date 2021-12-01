Wednesday’s Transactions

BASEBALL Major League Baseball American League

BOSTON RED SOX — Agreed to terms with C Kevin Plawecki on a one-year contract.

CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Agreed to terms with INF Leury Garcia on a three-year contract.

DETROIT TIGERS — Agreed to terms with INF Javier Baez on a six-year contract.

KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Agreed to terms with RHP Taylor Clarke on a one-year contract.

LOS ANGELES ANGELS — Agreed to terms with RHP Raisel Iglesias on a four-year contract. Designated RHP Sam Selman for assignment.

MINNESOTA TWINS — Agreed to terms with OF Byron Buxton on a seven-year contract. Agreed to terms with RHP Dylan Bundy on a one-year contract with a club option for 2023.

SEATTLE MARINERS — Agreed to terms with RHP Andres Munoz on a four-year contract with options for 2026, 2027 and 2028.

TAMPA BAY RAYS — Agreed to terms with RHP Corey Kluber on a one-year contract.

TEXAS RANGERS — Agreed to terms with 2B Marcus Semien on a seven-year contract and INF Corey Seager on a ten-year contract. Agreed to terms with RHP Jon Gray on a four-year contract.

TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Agreed to terms with RHP Kevin Gausman on a five-year contract and RHP Yimi Garcia on a two-year contract.

National League

ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS — Agreed to terms with RHP Mark Melancon on a two-year contract.

CHICAGO CUBS — Agreed to terms with C Yan Gomes on a two-year contract with a club option for 2024. Agreed to terms with OF Clint Frazier and OF Michael Hermosillo on one-year contracts. Agreed to terms with RHP Marcus Stroman on a three-year contract.

LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Agreed to terms with INF/OF Chris Taylor on a four-year contract. Designated INF Sheldon Neuse for assignment.

MIAMI MARLINS — Agreed to terms with OF Avisail Garcia on a four-year contract with an option for 2026.

NEW YORK METS — Agreed to terms with RHP Max Scherzer on a three-year contract and INF Eduardo Excobar on a two-year contract with a club option for 2024.

PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Named Kevin Gregg vice president of baseball communications. Agreed to terms with RHP Corey Knebel and INF Johan Camargo on one-year contracts. Designated RHP Adonis Medina for assignment.

PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Agreed to terms with C Roberto Perez on a one-year contract.

SAN DIEGO PADRES — Agreed to terms with RHP Luis Garcia on a two-year contract. Agreed to terms with RHP Robert Suarez on a one-year contract.

SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Agreed to terms with LHP Alex Wood on a two-year contract.

Minor League Baseball Frontier League

TROIS-RIVIERES LIONS — Traded LHP Tasker Strobel to Winnipeg (American Association of Professional Baseball) for INF Joe Campagna and RHP Austin Henrich.

WASHINGTON WILD THINGS — Agreed to terms with field manager Tom Vaeth on a contract extension.

BASKETBALL National Basketball Association

NBA — Forfeited Chicago and Miami their next available second-round draft pick for violating rules governing early free agency discussions.

FOOTBALL National Football League

BALTIMORE RAVENS — Signed DBs Robert Jackson and Blake Countess to the practice squad. Placed K Jake Verity on the practice squad injured reserve.

CHICAGO BEARS — Signed DB Dee Virgin to the practice squad.

DALLAS COWBOYS — Activated WR Amari Cooper from the reserve/COVID-19 list.

DENVER BRONCOS — Placed C Brett Jones on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

DETROIT LIONS — Signed LB Curtis Bolton to the practice squad. Waived DE Da’Shawn Hand from injured reserve with a settlement. Released T Darrin Paulo from the practice squad.

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Designated DB Khari Willis to return from injured reserve to practice.

LAS VEGAS RAIDERS — Signed LS Carson Tinker.

LOS ANGELES RAMS — Designated LB Justin Hollins to return from injured reserve to practice.

MIAMI DOLPHINS — Designated WR Devante Parker and OL Greg Mancz to return from injured reserve to practice.

MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Designated DT Michael Pierce to return from injured reserve to practice. Placed WR Olabisi Johnson on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Designated LB Jamie Collins to return from injured reserve to practice. Released K Quinn Nordin. Released DB Thakarius Keyues from the practice squad.

NEW YORK GIANTS — Signed QB Jake Fromm.

NEW YORK JETS — Activated WR Denzel Mims from the reserve/COVID-19 list. Designated OL Chuma Edoga to return from injured reserve to practice.

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES — Signed C Luke Juriga to the practice squad.

PITTSBURGH STEELERS — Activated WR Ray-Ray McCloud from the reserve/COVID-19 list. Placed OL Joe Haeg on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Signed LB Justin March and S Doug Middleton to the practice squad. Placed WR Devin Funchess on the practice squad injured reserve. Released S Kai Nacua.

SEATTLE SEAHAWKS — Signed DB Elijah Benton and WR Cade Johnson to the practice squad.

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Placed G Aaron Stinnie on injured reserve.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

ANAHEIM DUCKS — Recalled RW Buddy Robinson from San Diego (AHL).

ARIZONA COYOTES — Returned RW Hudson Fasching to Tucson (AHL).

COLORADO AVALANCHE — Loaned G Pavel Francouz to Colorado (AHL). Recalled G Justus Annunen from Colorado.

LOS ANGELES KINGS — Claimed D Christian Wolanin off waivers and loaned to Ontario (AHL).

NASHVILLE PREDATORS — Reassigned F Mike McCarron to Milwaukee (AHL).

NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Signed D Shakir Mukhamadullin to a three-year entry-level contract.

PHILADELPHIA FLYERS — Reassigned RW Wade Allison and C Max Willman to Lehigh Valley (AHL).

PITTSBURGH PENGUINS — Reassigned LW Justin Almeida and D Will Reilly from Wheeling (ECHL) to Wilkes-Barre/Scranton (AHL).

SAN JOSE SHARKS — Recalled D Nicolas Meloche from San Jose (AHL). Assigned C Scott Reedy to San Jose.

SEATTLE KRAKEN — Recalled G Joey Daccord and RW Kole Lind from Charlotte (AHL). Placed G Chris Driedger on injured reserve.

TAMPA BAY LIGHTNING — Reassigned D Sean Day to Syracuse (AHL). Reassigned D Dmitry Semykin from Syracuse (AHL) to Orlando (ECHL).

TORONTO MAPLE LEAFS — Waived C Kirill Semyonov.

American Hockey League

CHARLOTTE CHECKERS — Signed LW Liam Pecararo and F Max Zimmer to player tryout contracts (PTO).

CLEVELAND MONSTERS — Recalled D Giovanni Vallati from Kalamazoo (ECHL).

HARTFORD WOLF PACK — Recalled G Francois Brassard from Jacksonville (ECHL).

IOWA WILD — Acquired G Hunter Jones.

ROCHESTER AMERICANS — Acquired D Wyatt Ege.

SAN JOSE BARRACUDA — Recalled D Cole Moberg from Orlando (ECHL).

East Coast Hockey League

CINCINNATI CYCLONES — Claimed F Lincoln Griffin off waivers from Greenville.

FLORIDA EVERBLADES — Placed F Dylan Vander Esch on injured reserve.

FORT WAYNE KOMETS — Acquired F Bailey Conger from Utah. Acquired G Alex Zion as an emergency backup goalie (EBUG). Activated F Shawn Boudrias from reserve. Placed Fs Aaron Huffnagle and Matthew Barnaby on reserve.

INDY FUEL — Activated F Keegan Iverson from reserve. Placed F Colton Heffley on reserve.

IOWA HEARTLANDERS — Acquired G Ethan Snee as an emergency backup goalie (EBUG).

JACKSONVILLE JUMBO SHRIMP — Activated D Brandon Fortunato from injured reserve. Activated D Sean Giles from reserve. Placed D Croix Evingson on reserve.

KANSAS CITY MAVERICKS — Traded F Jake Bricknell to Maine.

MAINE MARINERS — Activated D Brendan St.-Louis from injured reserve. Placed G Zachary Bouthillier on reserve.

NEWFOUNDLAND GROWLERS — Activated F Derian Plouffe from injured reserve. Placed F Noel Nathan on reserve.

NORFOLK ADMIRALS — Activated D Paul Meyer from reserve.

ORLANDO SOLAR BEARS — Signed F Griff Jeszka.

READING ROYALS — Activated D Mike Chen and F Ryan Roth from reserve. Placed F Kenny Hausinger and G Kirill Ustimenko on reserve.

SOUTH CAROLINA STINGRAYS — Loaned D Chaz Reddekopp to Tucson (AHL).

TULSA OILERS — Acquired D Kyle Soper, Gs Ryan Ruck and Kai Edmonds. Activated D Josh Maniscalco and F Shaw Boomhower from commissioner’s exempt list.

WHEELING NAILERS — Loaned F Patrick Watling to Syracuse (AHL).

WICHITA THUNDER — Acquired F Brendan Van Riemsdyk.

SOCCER Major League Soccer

SAN JOSE EARTHQUAKES — Exercised 2022 contract options on G JT Marcinkowski, Ds Tanner Beason, Marcos Lopez, Ms Siad Haji, Judson Eric Remeci, Shea Salinas, Jack Skahan and F Benji Kikanovic. Extended th loan for M Chofis from Mexico’s Chivas de Guadalajara through June 2022. Declined to exercise 2022 contract options on Ds Luciano Abecasis, Jacob Akanyirige, Paul Marie, Ms Eric Calvillo, Carlos Rierro and Fs Andy Rios and Thomas Williamson.

National Women’s Soccer League

ORLANDO PRIDE — Traded F Jodie Taylor to San Diego in exchange for second-round draft pick, third-round draft pick or general allocation money.

USL W League

USL W — Announced Detroit FC as a new member for the 2022 season.

