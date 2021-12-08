Wednesday’s Transactions

|FOOTBALL
|National Football League
BALTIMORE RAVENS — Placed CB Marlon Humphrey on injured reserve. Activated CB Kevon Seymour from injured reserve. Designated T Ja’Wuan James to return from injured reserve to practice.
CINCINNATI BENGALS — Designated CB Trae Waynes and OL D’Ante Smith to return from injured reserve to practice.
GREEN BAY PACKERS — Designated CB Jaire Alexander to return from injured reserve to practice.
TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Designated CB Richard Sherman to return from injured reserve to practice.
TENNESSEE TITANS — Signed RB Jordan Wilkins to the practice squad.
|HOCKEY
|National Hockey League
ANAHEIM DUCKS — Recalled C Benoit-Olivier Groulx from San iego (AHL).
CHICAGO BLACKHAWKS — Recalled C Philipp Kurashev from Rockford (AHL).
COLORADO AVALANCHE — Returned G Justus Annunen to Colorado (AHL).
MONTREAL CANADIENS — Recalled RW Jesse Ylonen from Laval (AHL).
ST. LOUIS BLUES — Recalled LW Nathan Walker from Springfield (AHL).
AHL — Suspended Iowa D Dakota Mermis for one game as a consequence of his actions in a game against Chicago on Dec. 5.
GRAND RAPIDS GRIFFINS — Signed LW Max Humitz to a player tryout contract (PTO).
IOWA WILD — Returned D Riese Zmolek to Iowa (ECHL).
LAVAL ROCKET — Loaned G Kevin Poulin to Trois-Rivieres (ECHL).
LEHIGH VALLEY PHANTOMS — Released G Jon Gillies from a player tryout contract (PTO).
MILWAUKEE ADMIRALS — Recalled G Parker Gahagen from Florida (ECHL). Loaned F Zach Solow to Florida.
PROVIDENCE BRUINS — Signed Ds Wyatt Ege, Matt Murphy and F Patrick Polino to player tryout contracts (PTO).
SPRINGFIELD THUNDERBIRDS — Released Ds Nick Albano and Michael Kim from player tryout contracts (PTO). Returned D Nick Albano to Worcester (ECHL) and D Michael Kim to Maine (ECHL).
SYRACUSE CRUNCH — Reassigned G Hugo Alnefelt to Orlando (ECHL).
TORONTO MARLIES — Recalled Ds Brennan Kapcheck and Matteo Pietroniro from Newfoundland (ECHL).
WILKES-BARRE/SCRANTON PENGUINS — Signed G Sebastien Caron to a player tryout contract (PTO).
GREENVILLE SWAMP RABBITS — Loaned D Christian Kasastul to Ontario (AHL).
IOWA HEARTLANDERS — Signed D Carter Shinkaruk to a standard player contract. Claimed F Jake Smith off waivers.
|SOCCER
|Major League Soccer
COLUMBUS CREW — Re-signed MF Pedro Santos to a one-year contract with an option for 2023.
PHILADELPHIA UNION — Signed D Jakob Glesnes to a multi-year contract extension.
|National Women’s Soccer League
ANGEL CITY FC — Named Daniel Ball goalkeeper coach.
WASHINGTON SPIRIT — Waived MF Chinyelu Asher and Fs Cali Farquharson and Mariana Speckmaier.
USL — Announced Green Bay Glory a new member of the USL W League.
