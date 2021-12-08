Wednesday’s Transactions

BASEBALL Major League Baseball American League

TEXAS RANGERS — Named John Blake vice president of public affairs.

FOOTBALL National Football League

ATLANTA FALCONS — Signed TE parker Hesse to the practice squad.

BALTIMORE RAVENS — Placed CB Marlon Humphrey on injured reserve. Activated CB Kevon Seymour from injured reserve. Designated T Ja’Wuan James to return from injured reserve to practice.

CHICAGO BEARS — Signed RB Ben Mason to the practice squad.

CINCINNATI BENGALS — Designated CB Trae Waynes and OL D’Ante Smith to return from injured reserve to practice.

DALLAS COWBOYS — Designated DE Randy Gregory to return from injured reserve to practice. Signed RB Ito Smith to the practice squad.

DENVER BRONCOS — Designated CB Bryce Callahan to return from injured reserve to practice.

DETROIT LIONS — Designated DE Jashon Cornell to return from the non-football injury list.

GREEN BAY PACKERS — Designated CB Jaire Alexander to return from injured reserve to practice.

HOUSTON TEXANS — Signed CB Cre’Von LeBlanc to the practice squad. Released WR Damon Hazelton from the practice squad. Waived LB Zach Cunningham.

JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS — Activated DB Lorenzo Burns from the practice squad injured reserve.

LAS VEGAS RAIDERS — Placed RB Kenyan Drake and LB Nick Kwiatkoski on injured reserve. Designated S Tyree Gillespie and DT Darius Philon to return from injured reserve to practice. Released S Ha Ha Clinton-Dix from the practice squad.

LOS ANGELES CHARGERS — Placed WR Mike Williams and CB Chris Harris Jr. on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Activated DT Linal Joseph from the reserve/COVID-19 list.

LOS ANGELES RAMS — Signed RB Mekhi Sargent to the active roster. Signed WR J.J. Koski to the practice squad.

MIAMI DOLPHINS — Placed RB Patrick Laird on injured reserve.

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS — Designated CB Chauncey Gardner-Johnson to return from injured reserve to practice. Signed G James Carpenter and OT Jerald Hawkins to the practice squad. Placed RB Mark Ingram on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

NEW YORK GIANTS — Signed QB Clayton Thorson to the practice squad.

NEW YORK JETS — Signed S Elijah Benton to the practice squad. Activated WR Keelan Cole from the reserve/COVID-19 list. Designated CB Brandin Echols to return from injured reserve to practice. Signed RB Austin Walker to the active roster.

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES — Promoted OT Le’Raven Clark from the practice squad to the active roster. Waived CB Mac McCain.

PITTSBURGH STEELERS — Signed P Drue Chrisman and LS Rex Sunahara to the practice squad. Released DB Linden Stephens and WR Tyler Vaughns from the practice squad.

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Signed RB Brian Hill to the practice squad. Released S Tony Jefferson II from the practice squad.

SEATTLE SEAHAWKS — Signed DT Niles Scott to the practice squad.

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Designated CB Richard Sherman to return from injured reserve to practice.

TENNESSEE TITANS — Signed RB Jordan Wilkins and DB Rodney Clemons to the practice squad. Released RB Rodney Smith from the practice squad. Placed DB Jamal Carter on the practice squad injured reserve.

WASHINGTON FOOTBALL TEAM — Placed DE Montez Sweat on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Placed TE Logan Thomas on injured reserve. Signed RB Jonathan Williams.

Canadian Football League

CFL — Suspended Toronto vice-president player personnel John Murphy indefinitely, following an investigation into physical and verbal altercations with fans following a game against Hamilton on Dec. 5

HOCKEY National Hockey League

ANAHEIM DUCKS — Recalled C Benoit-Olivier Groulx from San iego (AHL).

CHICAGO BLACKHAWKS — Recalled C Philipp Kurashev from Rockford (AHL).

COLORADO AVALANCHE — Returned G Justus Annunen to Colorado (AHL).

COLUMBUS BLUE JACKETS — Recalled RW Emil Bemstrom from Cleveland (AHL). Loaned D Scott harrington to Cleveland.

MONTREAL CANADIENS — Recalled RW Jesse Ylonen from Laval (AHL).

PHILADELPHIA FLYERS — Reassigned D Mason Millman from Lehigh Valley (AHL) to Reading (ECHL).

ST. LOUIS BLUES — Recalled LW Nathan Walker from Springfield (AHL).

SEATTLE KRAKEN — Reassigned F Luke Henman from Charlotte (AHL) to Allen (ECHL).

VEGAS GOLDEN KNIGHTS — Reassigned G Jiri Patera from Fort Wayne (ECHL) to Henderson (AHL).

American Hockey League

AHL — Suspended Iowa D Dakota Mermis for one game as a consequence of his actions in a game against Chicago on Dec. 5.

GRAND RAPIDS GRIFFINS — Signed LW Max Humitz to a player tryout contract (PTO).

IOWA WILD — Returned D Riese Zmolek to Iowa (ECHL).

LAVAL ROCKET — Loaned G Kevin Poulin to Trois-Rivieres (ECHL).

LEHIGH VALLEY PHANTOMS — Released G Jon Gillies from a player tryout contract (PTO). Assigned D Ryan MacKinnon to Reading (ECHL). Recalled G Pat nagle from Reading.

MILWAUKEE ADMIRALS — Recalled G Parker Gahagen from Florida (ECHL). Loaned F Zach Solow to Florida.

PROVIDENCE BRUINS — Signed Ds Wyatt Ege, Matt Murphy and F Patrick Polino to player tryout contracts (PTO).

SPRINGFIELD THUNDERBIRDS — Released Ds Nick Albano and Michael Kim from player tryout contracts (PTO). Returned D Nick Albano to Worcester (ECHL) and D Michael Kim to Maine (ECHL).

SYRACUSE CRUNCH — Reassigned G Hugo Alnefelt to Orlando (ECHL).

TORONTO MARLIES — Recalled Ds Brennan Kapcheck and Matteo Pietroniro from Newfoundland (ECHL).

WILKES-BARRE/SCRANTON PENGUINS — Signed G Sebastien Caron to a player tryout contract (PTO).

East Coast Hockey League

ADIRONDACK THUNDER — Loaned F Robbie Payne to Springfield (AHL).

ALLEN AMERICANS — Placed F D-Jay Jerome on reserve.

CINCINNATI CYCLONES — Activated D Johnny Coughlin and F Mason Mitchell from reserve.

FLORIDA EVERBLADES — Activated D Chris McKay from injured reserve. Activated G Cam Johnson from reserve. Placed F Michael Neville on reserve.

FORT WAYNE KOMETS — Activated F Connor Jones from commissioner’s exempt list. Traded D Corey Baldwin to Greenville.

GREENVILLE SWAMP RABBITS — Loaned D Christian Kasastul to Ontario (AHL). Activated F Dean Yakura from injured reserve.

IOWA HEARTLANDERS — Signed D Carter Shinkaruk to a standard player contract. Claimed F Jake Smith off waivers. Placed Ds Fedor Gordeev and Shane Kuzmeski on reserve.

JACKSONVILIE JUMBO SHRIMP — Activated D Austin McEneny from reserve. Placed D Sean Giles on reserve.

KANSAS CITY MAVERICKS — Acquired G Shawn Bock as an emergency backup goalie (EBUG).

MAINE MARINERS — Activated F Jake Bricknell from reserve. Placed F Brendan Robbins on reserve. Placed D J.D. Greenway on injured reserve.

READING ROYALS — Activated G Kirill Ustimenko from reserve. Loaned D David Drake to Providence (AHL).

SOUTH CAROLINA STINGRAYS — Activated F Patrick Kramer from reserve. Placed F Nate Pionk on reserve.

TOLEDO WALLEYE — Activated F Brandon Schultz from reserve. Placed F Austin McIlmurray on reserve.

UTAH GRIZZLIES — Activated D Jordan Stone from injured reserve.

SOCCER Major League Soccer

COLUMBUS CREW — Re-signed MF Pedro Santos to a one-year contract with an option for 2023.

PHILADELPHIA UNION — Signed D Jakob Glesnes to a multi-year contract extension.

National Women’s Soccer League

ANGEL CITY FC — Named Daniel Ball goalkeeper coach.

NY/NJ GOTHAM FC — Traded G DiDi Haracic’s rights to Angel City in exchange for general allocation money and protection in the 2022 expansion draft.

WASHINGTON SPIRIT — Waived MF Chinyelu Asher and Fs Cali Farquharson and Mariana Speckmaier.

United Soccer League

USL — Announced Green Bay Glory a new member of the USL W League.

