Wednesday’s Transactions

SEATTLE MARINERS — Named Louis Boyd minor league field coordinator, C.J. Gillman hitting coordinator and Zac Livingston catching coordinator.
|Minor League
|Frontier League
QUEBEC CAPITALES — Signed RHP Jake Sims.
SCHAUMBURG BOOMERS — Signed RHP Nate Thomas to a contract extension.
WASHINGTON WILD THINGS — Signed RHP Jake Pilarski and INF Ian Walters.
|FOOTBALL
|National Football League
ARIZONA CARDINALS — Signed CB Breon Borders.
ATLANTA FALCONS — Designated LB Daren Bates to return from injured reserve to practice.
CAROLINA PANTHERS — Designated QB Sam Darnold and CB Stanley Thomas-Oliver III to return from injured reserve to practice.
CHICAGO BEARS — Placed OT Larry Borom on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Signed CB Thakarius keyes to the practice squad.
CLEVELAND BROWNS — Placed CB Troy Hill, S John Johnson, QB Baker Mayfield, DT Malik McDowell and DE Ifeadi Odenigbo on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Placed S Nate Meadors on practice squad reserve/COVID-19 list. Signed WR Ja’Marcus Bradley to the active roster from the practice squad. Signed TE Nick Guggemos, WR Alexander Hollins and T Elijah Nkansah to the practice squad. Claimed DT Josiah Bronson off waivers from New Orleans.
DALLAS COWBOYS — Designated S Donovan Wilson to return from injured reserve to practice. Signed DT Justin Hamilton to the practice squad. Waived DB Deante Burton from the practice squad.
DENVER BRONCOS — Signed S Ha Ha Clinton-Dix and WR Travis Fulgham to the practice squad.
DETROIT LIONS — Activated C Evan Brown from the reserve/COVID-19 list. Designated CB A.J. Parker to return from injured reserve to practice. Activated WR Javon McKinley from the practice squad injured reserve.
GREEN BAY PACKERS — Signed C Michal Menet to the practice squad.
HOUSTON TEXANS — Designated DL Jordan Jenkins to return from injured reserve to practice. Placed LB Christian Kirksey, DB A.J. Moore Jr and DL DeMarcus Walker on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Signed RB Darius Anderson to the practice squad. Placed WR Davion Davis on injured reserve.
INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Signed LB Malik Jefferson to the active roster from the practice squad. Signed S Will Redmond to the practice squad.
KANSAS CITY CHIEFS — Placed LB Willie Gay on the reserve/COVID-19 list.
LOS ANGELES RAMS — Placed OLB Justin Hollins and TEs Johnny Mundt and Jared Pinkney on the reserve/COVID-19 list.
MIAMI DOLPHINS — Promoted S Sheldrick Redwine from the practice squad to the active roster. Signed CB Damion Arnette to the practice squad. Claimed LB Calvin Munson off waivers from New England.
MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Signed WRs Damion Datley and Darrius Shepherd to the practice squad.
NEW YORK GIANTS — Placed WR John Ross, DL Oshane Ximines, LB Cam Brown, CB Aaron Robinson and S Xavier McKinney on the reserve/COVID-19 list.
NEW YORK JETS — Designated RB Michael Carter, DE Bryce Huff and TE Tyler Kroft to return from injured reserve to practice.
PITTSBURGH STEELERS — Placed DT Montravius Adams on the reserve/COVID-19 list.
TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Signed RB Kenjon Barner to the practice squad. Designated CB Rashard Robinson to return from injured reserve to practice.
TENNESSEE TITANS — Designated OL Bud Dupree to return from injured reserve to practice. Signed DB Nate Brooks to the practice squad.
WASHINGTON FOOTBALL TEAM — Placed QB Kyle Allen, LB Milo Eifler, S Darrick Forrest, DT Matthew Ioannidis, OT Cornelius Lucas, TE Sammis Reyes and WR Cam Sims on the reserve/COVID-19 list.
EDMONTON ELKS — Re-signed DT Aaron Grymes to a two-year contract extension. Re-signed WR Diego Viamontes, DL Tibo Debaille, OLs Peter Kourts and Emanuel McGirt to contract extensions.
|Hockey
|National Hockey League
ANAHEIM DUCKS — Recalled D Jacob Larsson from San Diego (AHL).
BOSTON BRUINS — Returned D John Moore to Providence (AHL).
DALLAS STARS — Reassigned G Colton Point from Texas (AHL) to Idaho (ECHL).
DETROIT RED WINGS — Recalled C Kyle Criscuolo and LW Taro Hirose from Grand Rapids (AHL).
FLORIDA PANTHERS — Placed C/LW Sam Bennett, Ds Radko Gudas, Brandon Montour, LW Ryan Lomberg and C Carter Verhaeghe on COVID-19 protocols.
LOS ANGELES KINGS — Returned C Jaret Anderson-Dolan to Ontario (AHL). Reassigned D Helge Grans from Ontario to Sweden (WJC).
NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Acquired G Jon Gillies from St. Louis in exchange for future considerations.
PHILADELPHIA FLYERS — Recalled C Jackson Cates from Lehigh Valley (AHL).
CHARLOTTE CHECKERS — Signed F Max Zimmer to a player tryout contract (PTO).
CHICAGO WOLVES — Recalled F Kyle Marino from Idaho (ECHL).
COLORADO EAGLES — Assigned F Luke Burzan to Utah (ECHL).
IOWA WILD — Recalled G Trevin Kozlowski from iowa (ECHL).
MANITOBA MOOSE — Recalled F Ty Pelton-Byce from Newfoundland (ECHL).
MILWAUKEE ADMIRALS — Recalled F Tommy Apap from Indy (ECHL).
PROVIDENCE BRUINS — Recalled Cs Oskar Steen and Jack Studnicka from Boston (NHL). Returned F Keltie Jeri-Leon to Maine (ECHL).
ROCKFORD ICEHOGS — Loaned D Michael Krutil to Czech Republic (WJC). Loaned RW Chad Yetman and G Cale Morris to Indy (ECHL).
SPRINGFIELD THUNDERBIRDS — Returned F Nick Master to Maine (ECHL).
TORONTO MARLIES — Recalled F Gordie Green, G Keith Petruzzelli and D Riley McCourt from Newfoundland (ECHL).
FORT WAYNE KOMETS — Placed F Bailey Conger on the commissioner’s exempt list.
GREENVILLE SWAMP RABBITS — Claimed D Hank Sorensen from South Carolina. Activated F Shawn Cameron from reserve.
INDY FUEL — Acquired Fs Darien Craighead and Karl El-Mir from Norfolk. Acquired D Pavel Vorobei from Orlando and placed on reserve.
IOWA HEARTLANDERS — Acquired F Michael Moran. Placed D Jeff Solow on reserve.
JACKSONVILLE ICEMEN — Activated D Sean Giles and F Travis Howe from reserve. Placed D Austin McEneny and F Derek Lodermeier on reserve.
KANSAS CITY MAVERICKS — Signed G Joe Murdaca. Placed F Shawn Weller on reserve. Placed G Angus Redmond on injured reserve.
MAINE MARINERS — Released Fs Ted Hart and Jeremy Martin. Signed Ds Garrett Clarke and Anthony D’Amours. Placed F Mathew Santos and D Jake Cass on reserve. Placed D Nate Kallen on injured reserve.
NEWFOUNDLAND GROWLERS — Released D Dan Cadigan.
NORFOLK ADMIRALS — Signed D Harrison Harper to a standard player contract. Acquired F Colton Heffley from Indy.
ORLANDO SOLAR BEARS — Acquired F Jake Transit and placed on reserve.
SOUTH CAROLINA STINGRAYS — Signed D Bryce Martin.
TROIS-RIVIERES LIONS — Released F Louis-Philippe Denis. Signed Ds Philippe Bureau-Blais, Danick Maloun and F Maxime St-Cyr.
WORCESTER RAILERS — Released G Corbin Kaczperski.
|SOCCER
|Major League Soccer
NEW ENGLAND REVOLUTION — Re-signed D DeJuan Jones to a three-year contract extension through the 2024 season with an additional one-year club option.
|National Women’s Soccer league
GOTHAM FC — Signed F Cameron Tucker to a two-year contract with an option for 2024.
