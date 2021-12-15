Wednesday’s Transactions

BASEBALL Major League Baseball American League

SEATTLE MARINERS — Named Louis Boyd minor league field coordinator, C.J. Gillman hitting coordinator and Zac Livingston catching coordinator.

Minor League Frontier League

QUEBEC CAPITALES — Signed RHP Jake Sims.

SCHAUMBURG BOOMERS — Signed RHP Nate Thomas to a contract extension.

WASHINGTON WILD THINGS — Signed RHP Jake Pilarski and INF Ian Walters.

FOOTBALL National Football League

ARIZONA CARDINALS — Signed CB Breon Borders.

ATLANTA FALCONS — Designated LB Daren Bates to return from injured reserve to practice.

CAROLINA PANTHERS — Designated QB Sam Darnold and CB Stanley Thomas-Oliver III to return from injured reserve to practice.

CHICAGO BEARS — Placed OT Larry Borom on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Signed CB Thakarius keyes to the practice squad.

CLEVELAND BROWNS — Placed CB Troy Hill, S John Johnson, QB Baker Mayfield, DT Malik McDowell and DE Ifeadi Odenigbo on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Placed S Nate Meadors on practice squad reserve/COVID-19 list. Signed WR Ja’Marcus Bradley to the active roster from the practice squad. Signed TE Nick Guggemos, WR Alexander Hollins and T Elijah Nkansah to the practice squad. Claimed DT Josiah Bronson off waivers from New Orleans.

DALLAS COWBOYS — Designated S Donovan Wilson to return from injured reserve to practice. Signed DT Justin Hamilton to the practice squad. Waived DB Deante Burton from the practice squad.

DENVER BRONCOS — Signed S Ha Ha Clinton-Dix and WR Travis Fulgham to the practice squad.

DETROIT LIONS — Activated C Evan Brown from the reserve/COVID-19 list. Designated CB A.J. Parker to return from injured reserve to practice. Activated WR Javon McKinley from the practice squad injured reserve.

GREEN BAY PACKERS — Signed C Michal Menet to the practice squad.

HOUSTON TEXANS — Designated DL Jordan Jenkins to return from injured reserve to practice. Placed LB Christian Kirksey, DB A.J. Moore Jr and DL DeMarcus Walker on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Signed RB Darius Anderson to the practice squad. Placed WR Davion Davis on injured reserve.

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Signed LB Malik Jefferson to the active roster from the practice squad. Signed S Will Redmond to the practice squad.

KANSAS CITY CHIEFS — Placed LB Willie Gay on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

LOS ANGELES RAMS — Placed OLB Justin Hollins and TEs Johnny Mundt and Jared Pinkney on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

MIAMI DOLPHINS — Promoted S Sheldrick Redwine from the practice squad to the active roster. Signed CB Damion Arnette to the practice squad. Claimed LB Calvin Munson off waivers from New England.

MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Signed WRs Damion Datley and Darrius Shepherd to the practice squad.

NEW YORK GIANTS — Placed WR John Ross, DL Oshane Ximines, LB Cam Brown, CB Aaron Robinson and S Xavier McKinney on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

NEW YORK JETS — Designated RB Michael Carter, DE Bryce Huff and TE Tyler Kroft to return from injured reserve to practice.

PITTSBURGH STEELERS — Placed DT Montravius Adams on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Signed RB Kenjon Barner to the practice squad. Designated CB Rashard Robinson to return from injured reserve to practice.

TENNESSEE TITANS — Designated OL Bud Dupree to return from injured reserve to practice. Signed DB Nate Brooks to the practice squad.

WASHINGTON FOOTBALL TEAM — Placed QB Kyle Allen, LB Milo Eifler, S Darrick Forrest, DT Matthew Ioannidis, OT Cornelius Lucas, TE Sammis Reyes and WR Cam Sims on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

Canadian Football League

EDMONTON ELKS — Re-signed DT Aaron Grymes to a two-year contract extension. Re-signed WR Diego Viamontes, DL Tibo Debaille, OLs Peter Kourts and Emanuel McGirt to contract extensions.

Hockey National Hockey League

ANAHEIM DUCKS — Recalled D Jacob Larsson from San Diego (AHL).

BOSTON BRUINS — Returned D John Moore to Providence (AHL).

DALLAS STARS — Reassigned G Colton Point from Texas (AHL) to Idaho (ECHL).

DETROIT RED WINGS — Recalled C Kyle Criscuolo and LW Taro Hirose from Grand Rapids (AHL).

FLORIDA PANTHERS — Placed C/LW Sam Bennett, Ds Radko Gudas, Brandon Montour, LW Ryan Lomberg and C Carter Verhaeghe on COVID-19 protocols.

LOS ANGELES KINGS — Returned C Jaret Anderson-Dolan to Ontario (AHL). Reassigned D Helge Grans from Ontario to Sweden (WJC).

NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Acquired G Jon Gillies from St. Louis in exchange for future considerations.

PHILADELPHIA FLYERS — Recalled C Jackson Cates from Lehigh Valley (AHL).

American Hockey League

CHARLOTTE CHECKERS — Signed F Max Zimmer to a player tryout contract (PTO).

CHICAGO WOLVES — Recalled F Kyle Marino from Idaho (ECHL).

COLORADO EAGLES — Assigned F Luke Burzan to Utah (ECHL).

IOWA WILD — Recalled G Trevin Kozlowski from iowa (ECHL).

MANITOBA MOOSE — Recalled F Ty Pelton-Byce from Newfoundland (ECHL).

MILWAUKEE ADMIRALS — Recalled F Tommy Apap from Indy (ECHL).

PROVIDENCE BRUINS — Recalled Cs Oskar Steen and Jack Studnicka from Boston (NHL). Returned F Keltie Jeri-Leon to Maine (ECHL).

ROCKFORD ICEHOGS — Loaned D Michael Krutil to Czech Republic (WJC). Loaned RW Chad Yetman and G Cale Morris to Indy (ECHL).

SPRINGFIELD THUNDERBIRDS — Returned F Nick Master to Maine (ECHL).

TORONTO MARLIES — Recalled F Gordie Green, G Keith Petruzzelli and D Riley McCourt from Newfoundland (ECHL).

East Coast Hockey League

FORT WAYNE KOMETS — Placed F Bailey Conger on the commissioner’s exempt list.

GREENVILLE SWAMP RABBITS — Claimed D Hank Sorensen from South Carolina. Activated F Shawn Cameron from reserve.

INDY FUEL — Acquired Fs Darien Craighead and Karl El-Mir from Norfolk. Acquired D Pavel Vorobei from Orlando and placed on reserve.

IOWA HEARTLANDERS — Acquired F Michael Moran. Placed D Jeff Solow on reserve.

JACKSONVILLE ICEMEN — Activated D Sean Giles and F Travis Howe from reserve. Placed D Austin McEneny and F Derek Lodermeier on reserve.

KANSAS CITY MAVERICKS — Signed G Joe Murdaca. Placed F Shawn Weller on reserve. Placed G Angus Redmond on injured reserve.

MAINE MARINERS — Released Fs Ted Hart and Jeremy Martin. Signed Ds Garrett Clarke and Anthony D’Amours. Placed F Mathew Santos and D Jake Cass on reserve. Placed D Nate Kallen on injured reserve.

NEWFOUNDLAND GROWLERS — Released D Dan Cadigan.

NORFOLK ADMIRALS — Signed D Harrison Harper to a standard player contract. Acquired F Colton Heffley from Indy.

ORLANDO SOLAR BEARS — Acquired F Jake Transit and placed on reserve.

SOUTH CAROLINA STINGRAYS — Signed D Bryce Martin.

TROIS-RIVIERES LIONS — Released F Louis-Philippe Denis. Signed Ds Philippe Bureau-Blais, Danick Maloun and F Maxime St-Cyr.

WORCESTER RAILERS — Released G Corbin Kaczperski.

SOCCER Major League Soccer

NEW ENGLAND REVOLUTION — Re-signed D DeJuan Jones to a three-year contract extension through the 2024 season with an additional one-year club option.

National Women’s Soccer league

GOTHAM FC — Signed F Cameron Tucker to a two-year contract with an option for 2024.

