Wednesday’s Transactions

BASKETBALL National Basketball Association

ATLANTA HAWKS — Signed Fs Lance Stephenson and Malcolm Hill to 10-day contracts.

BOSTON CELTICS — Signed G Joe Johnson to a 10-day contract.

CHICAGO BULLS — Signed F Ersan Ilyasova and G Mac McClung to 10-day contracts.

CLEVELAND CAVALIERS — Signed F Trevon Scott to a 10-day contract.

DALLAS MAVERICKS — Signed F George King to a 10-day contract.

MIAMI HEAT — Signed F Zylan Cheatham to a 10-day contract.

PHILADELPHIA 76ERS — Signed G Tyler Johnson to a 10-day contract.

SACRAMENTO KINGS — Signed G Emmanuel Mudiay and Ade Murkey to 10-day contracts.

WASHINGTON WIZARDS — Signed G Jordan Schakel to a 10-day contract.

FOOTBALL National Football League

ARIZONA CARDINALS — Placed P Andy Lee on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

BALTIMORE RAVENS — Placed S Geno Stone, DT Justin Madubuike, LBs Chris Board, Kristian Welch and OT David Sharpe on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Designated OLB Daelyn Hayes to return from injured reserve to practice. Signed C Jimmy Murray to the practice squad.

BUFFALO BILLS — Signed DE Breeland Speaks to the practice squad. Placed TE Quinton Morris on the practice squad reserve/COVID-19 list.

CAROLINA PANTHERS — Placed K Zane Gonzalez on injured reserve. Signed K Lirim Hajrullahu. Signed K Alex Kessman to the practice squad. Placed S Sam Franklin Jr. and DE Azur Kamara on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Activated RB Christian McCaffrey from the reserve/COVID-19 list.

CHICAGO BEARS — Activated OL Larry Borom, DB Eddie Jackson and LB Sam Kamara from the reserve/COVID-19 list. Placed TE Jesper Horsted on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

CLEVELAND BROWNS — Activated TE Austin Hooper and LB Jacob Phillips from the reserve/COVID-19 list. Placed CB Greg Newsome on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Waived P Jamie Gillan. Announced head coach Kevin Stefanksi has returned from the COVID-19 protocols. Activated WR JoJo Watson from the practice squad reserve/COVID-19 list.

DALLAS COWBOYS — Returned WR T.J. Vasher to practice from the non-football injury list. Designated OT Josh Ball to return from injured reserve to practice. Activated DT Osa Odighizuwa from the reserve/COVID-19 list.

DENVER BRONCOS — Activated OLB Malik Reed from the reserve/COVID-19 list. Designated OT Calvin Anderson and OLB Andre Mintze to return from injured reserve to practice.

DETROIT LIONS — Activated S Jalen Elliott from the reserve/COVID-19 list.

HOUSTON TEXANS — Placed K Ka’imi Fairbairn, WR Brandin Cooks and LB Eric Wilson on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Placed TE Jeff Driskel on injured reserve. Activated DE Demarcus Walker from the reserve/COVID-19 list.

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Placed CB Rock Ya-Sin and DE Kemoka Turay on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Placed TE Farrod Green on the practice squad reserve/COVID-19 list.

JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS — Designated TE Dan Arnold to return from injured reserve to practice. Signed RB Rayquell Armstead. Returned LB Dylan Moses to practice from the non-football injury list. Placed RB Travis Etienne on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

KANSAS CITY CHIEFS — Activated LB Willie Gay Jr, and WR Josh Gordon from the reserve/COVID-19 list. Designated DE Joshua Kaindoh to return from injured reserve to practice. Placed OT Mike Remmers on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Signed OT Paul Adams and WR Dalton Schoen to the practice squad.

LAS VEGAS RAIDERS — Placed DB Brandon Facyson on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

LOS ANGELES CHARGERS — Placed RB Austin Ekeler and WR Jalen Guyton on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

LOS ANGELES RAMS — Activated RT Rob Havenstein, S Terrell Burgess, OLB Ogbonnia Okoronkwo, DT Sebastien Joseph-Day and OL Jamil Demby from the reserve/COVID-19 list. Activated DB Tyler Hall, TE Jared Pinkney and DE Jonah Williams from the practice squad reserve/COVID-19 list. Placed RB Javian Hawkins and WR Warren Jackson on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Released DB Damarius Randall from the practice squad.

MIAMI DOLPHINS — Placed G Robert Jones and RB Lynn Bowden on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Activated RB Alexander Mattison from the reserve/COVID-19 list.

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Activated RB J.J. Taylor from the reserve/COVID-19 list.

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS — Placed TE Adam Trautman on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Signed DT Braxton Hoyett to the practice squad. Released LB Chase Hansen from the practice squad.

NEW YORK GIANTS — Signed DB Dwayne Johnson to the practice squad. Signed DB Darqueze Dennard to the practice squad. Promoted WR Pharoh Cooper from the practice squad to the active roster.

NEW YORK JETS — Placed DB Ashtyn Davis, DT Jonathan Marshall and TE Kenny Yeboah on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Signed DB Ken Webster and WR Isaiah Zuber to the practice squad. Activated DE Hamilcar Rashed from the practice squad.

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES — Placed OT Le’Raven Clark on the reserve/Covid-19 list.

PITTSBURGH STEELERS — Placed OT Zach Banner, LBs Marcus Allen and Devin Bush on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Designated G Kevin Dotson to return from injured reserve to practice.

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Designated RB Trey Sermon to return from injured reserve to practice.

SEATTLE SEAHAWKS — Activated RB Alex Collins from the reserve/COVID-19 list. Placed TE Will Dissly on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Signed RB Le’Veon Bell.

TENNESSEE TITANS — Placed G Rodger Saffold on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

WASHINGTON FOOTBALL TEAM — Activated OT Cornelius Lucas from the reserve/COVID-19 list. Placed LB Cole Holcomb on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Activated DE William Bradley-King from the practice squad reserve/COVID-19 list. Released DE Hercules Mata’afa from the practice squad.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

PHILADELPHIA FLYERS — Reassigned G Kirill Ustimenko from Lehigh Valley (AHL) to Reading (ECHL).

TAMPA BAY LIGHTNING — Returned D Andrej Sustr to Syracuse (AHL).

American Hockey League

ONTARIO REIGN — Recalled F Nikita Pavlychev.

East Coast Hockey League

JACKSONVILLE ICEMEN — Activated F Derek Lodermeier from reserve.

MAINE MARINERS — Claimed D Philippe Bureau-Blais off waivers from Trois-Rivieres.

ORLANDO SOLAR BEARS — Released G Craig Levasseur as an emergency backup goalie (EBUG). Acquired G Kai Edmonds from Tulsa. Placed G Zachary Emond and D Richie Boyd on commissioner’s exempt list.

READING ROYALS — Released F Mike Gornall. Signed F Trevor Gooch. Acquired F Anthony Gagnon from Norfolk and placed on reserve.

TROIS-RIVIERES LIONS — Released Fs Maxime Villemaire and Maxime St-Cyr.

WORCESTER RAILERS — Acquired F Chris Ordoobodi.

SOCCER Major League Soccer

COLUMBUS CREW — Named Eric Quill and Blair Gavin assistant coaches.

FC DALLAS — Named Javier Cabello and Ben Cross assistant coaches and Miguel Villagrasa head of performance.

HOUSTON DYNAMO — Signed G Steve Clark to a two-year contract with an option for 2024 and 2025.

NEW ENGLAND REVOLUTION — Signed D Omar Gonzalez to a two-year contract.

National Women’s Soccer League

NJ/NY GOTHAM FC — Signed M Taryn Torres to a one-year contract with an option for 2023.

WASHINGTON SPIRIT — Re-signed F Ashley Hatach to a two-year contract extension with an option for 2024. Re-signed M Taylor Aylmer and D Morgan Goff to a one-year contract with an option for 2023.

COLLEGE

NEW MEXICO — Named Derrick Baker football director of athletic performance.

