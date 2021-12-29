Wednesday’s Transactions

BASKETBALL National Basketball Association

ATLANTA HAWKS — Signed G Chris Clemons and F Cameron Oliver to 10-day contracts.

BROOKLYN NETS — Signed G Shaquille Harrison to a 10-day contract.

CLEVELAND CAVALIERS — Signed G Malik Newman to a 10-day contract.

LOS ANGELES CLIPPERS — Signed F James Ennis III to a 10-day contract.

OKLAHOMA CITY THUNDER — Signed F Jalen Hoard to a 10-day contract.

FOOTBALL National Football League

ARIZONA CARDINALS — Activated P Andy Lee from the reserve/COVID-19 list. Designated LBs Ezekiel Turner and Tanner Vallejo to return from injured reserve to practice. Released P Ryan Winslow from the practice squad. Signed CBs Nate Brooks and Isaiah Johnson to the practice squad.

ATLANTA FALCONS — Signed OLB Jordan Brailford to the practice squad. Placed TE Hayden Hurst, OT Willie Beavers, S Jaylinn Hawkins and DL Jonathan Bullard on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Claimed QB Matt Barkley off waivers from Carolina.

BALTIMORE RAVENS — Activated OLB Justin Houston, S Geno Stone, ILBs Chris Board and Kristian Welch from the reserve/COVID-19 list. Activated T David Sharpe and QB Chris Streveler from the practice squad reserve/COVID-19 list.

BUFFALO BILLS — Activated WRs Cole Beasley, Gabriel Davis, OL Jon Feliciano and DE A.J. Epenesa from the reserve/COVID-19 list.

CAROLINA PANTHERS — Placed OLB Haason Reddick and QB P.J. Walker on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Activated G Dennis Daley and OL Pat Elflein from the reserve/COVID-19 list. Activated DE Austin Larkin from the practice squad reserve/COVID-19 list. Signed K Blake Haubeil to the practice squad.

CHICAGO BEARS — Placed DB Xavier Crawford on injured reserve.

CINCINNATI BENGALS — Designated G Xavier Su’a-Filo to return from injured reserve to practice. Placed LB Germaine Pratt on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Activated WR Mike Thomas from the reserve/COVID-19 list.

CLEVELAND BROWNS — Placed QB Nick Mullens on the practice squad reserve/COVID-19 list. Signed K Chris Blewitt to the practice squad.

DALLAS COWBOYS — Activated S Malik Hooker, DT Trysten Hill, RB JaQuan Hardy and WR Brandon Smith from the reserve/COVID-19 list. Signed LB Cevante Bond to the practice squad.

DENVER BRONCOS — Placed WR Tim Patrick, S Caden Sterns and OT Calvin Anderson on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Placed WR Tyrie Cleveland on the practice squad reserve/COVID-19 list.

DETROIT LIONS — Activated WR Trinity Benson and T Matt Nelson from the reserve/COVID-19 list. Placed DE Michael Brockers, WR Geronimo Allison and G Halapoulivaati Vaitai on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

GREEN BAY PACKERS — Activated CB Jaire Alexander from injured reserve. Promoted T/G Cole Van Lanen from the practice squad to the active roster. Placed S Henry Black, P Corey Bojorquez, TE Tyler Davis and DL Kingsley Keke on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Signed LB Aaron Adeoye, T Adrian Ealy, CB Jayson Stanley and RB Kerrith Whyte to the practice squad.

HOUSTON TEXANS — Activated K Ka’imi Fairbairn, WR Brandin Cooks, OL Justin Britt, G Lane Taylor, LBs Kamu Grugier-Hill, Neville Hewitt, Eric Wilson, OLB Jordan Jenkins, DBs Eric Murray, A. J. Moore, DL Roy Lopez, DEs Derek Rivers, Jonathan Greenard, DTs Jaleel Johnson and Maliek Collins from the reserve/COVID-19 list.

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Activated Gs Mark Glowinski, Quenton Nelson, DE Kemoko Turay and CB Rock Ya-Sin from the reserve/COVID-19 list. Activated TE Farrod Green from the practice squad reserve/COVID-19 list.

JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS — Placed OL Cam Robinson, WR Jaydon Mickens, S Rudy Ford and DB Dylan Moses on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Sgined LB Tyrell Adams. Placed WR Josh Hammond on the practice squad reserve/COVID-19 list.

LAS VEGAS RAIDERS — Placed TE Darren Waller and DT Kendal Vickers on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Activated DB Roderic Teamer, OL Jermaine Eluemunor and DB Brandon Facyson from the reserve/COVID-19 list. Signed LB Justin March-Lillard and LB Kyle Wilber. Designated TE Derek Carrier to return from injured reserve to practice. Signed LB Asmar Bilal to the practice squad. Placed G Lester Cotton and G Jeremiah Poutasi on the practice squad reserve/COVID-19 list.

LOS ANGELES CHARGERS — Activated OLB Joey Bosa, C Corey Linsley, LB Cole Christiansen, WR Jalen Guyton, DB Kemon Hall and S Trey Marshall from the reserve/COVID-19 list. Placed RT Storm Norton and LB Kenneth Murray on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

MIAMI DOLPHINS — Activated TE Cethan Carter, CB Justin Coleman, LB Duke Riley, C Greg Mancz and OL Robert Jones from the reserve/COVID-19 list. Placed C Spencer Pulley on the practice squad reserve/COVID-19 list.

MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Placed DE Patrick Jones II on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Activated RB Dalvin Cook from the reserve/COVID-19 list. Activated CB Tye Smith from the practice squad reserve/COVID-19 list. Placed WR Adam Thielen on injured reserve. Designated TE Ben Ellefson to return from injured reserve to practice.

NEW YORK GIANTS — Placed DT Dexter Lawrence on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Activated DB Keion Crossen, DB Adoree’ Jackson and WR John Ross from the reserve/COVID-19 list. Designated LB Trent Harris to return from injured reserve to practice. Signed LB Omari Cobb to the practice squad.

NEW YORK JETS — Activated QB Joe Flacco, TE Kenny Yeboah, RB Michael Carter II, DB Lamar Jackson, DT Johnathan Marshall, DLs Foley Fatukasi, Tanzel Smart, LB Noah Dawkins and S Hamsah Nasirildeen from the reserve/COVID-19 list. Signed LB Javin White. Signed TE Josh Perkins to the practice squad.

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES — Activated T Le’Raven Clark, T Andre Dillard, DEs Tarron Jackson and Ryan Kerrigan from the reserve/COVID-19 list.

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Signed QB Tyler Bray, LB Mark Nzeocha and P Colby Wadman to the practice squad.

TENNESSEE TITANS — Activated LT Taylor Lewan from the reserve/COVID-19 list. Placed DB Briean Boddy-Calhoun on the practice squad reserve/COVID-19 list. Released OL Cedric Ogbuehi from the practice squad. Signed WR Caleb Scott to the practice squad.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

ARIZONA COYOTES — Returned RW Michael Carcone, D Vladislav Kolyachonok, G Josef Korenar and LW Bokondji Imama to Tucson (AHL).

BUFFALO SABRES — Recalled D Casey Fitzgerald from Rochester (AHL). Reassigned D Ethan Prow to the taxi squad. Placed D Jacob Bryson in COVID-19 protocol.

CAROLINA HURRICANES — Designated RW Stefan Noesen for assignmnet with taxi squad.

CHICAGO BLACKHAWKS — Recalled G Arvid Soderblom from Rockford (AHL) to the taxi squad.

DALLAS STARS — Placed LW Jamie Benn, C Luke Glendening and D Ryan Suter on COVID-19 protocols.

DETROIT RED WINGS — Reassigned D Luke Witkowski and G Victor Brattstrom to Grand Rapids (AHL).

EDMONTON OILERS — Recalled G Ilya Konovalov from Bakersfield (AHL) to the taxi squad. Returned G Stuart Skinner to Bakersfield.

MINNESOTA WILD — Acquired F Nolan Stevens from St. Louis in exchange for F Will Bitten. Recalled D Calen Addison from Iowa (AHL) to the taxi squad.

TAMPA BAY LIGHTNING — Recalled F Remi Elie from Syracuse (AHL) to the taxi squad.

American Hockey League

HARTFORD WOLFPACK — Signed D Michael Brodzinski, G Brandon Kasel and C Aaron Luchuk to player try-out contracts (PTO).

MILWAUKEE ADMIRALS — Recalled D Xavier Bouchard, C Robert Carpenter and D Jake McLaughlin from Florida (ECHL).

ONTARIO REIGN — Signed LW Nick Pastujov and D David Drake to player try-out contracts (PTO.

SPRINGFIELD THUNDERBIRDS — Loaned RW Drew Callin to Worcester (ECHL). Returned LW Blake Christensen to Worcester. Released C Jacob Hayhurst and LW Jordan Lavallee-Smotherman from player try-out contracts (PTO).

WILKES-BARRE/SCRANTON PENGUINS — Recalled G Tommy Nappier from Wheeling (ECHL).

East Coast Hockey League

ADIRONDACK THUNDER — Signed G Trevor Babin.

FLORIDA EVERBLADES — Signed D Matt Salera and F Matt Harrington.

INDY FUEL — Loaned D Mike Lee to Hartford (AHL).

JACKSONVILLE ICEMEN — Signed Fs Bauer Neudecker, Nick Ford and G Justin Kapelmater.

MAINE MARINERS — Suspended F Westin Michaud.

NEWFOUNDLAND GROWLERS — Acquired F Nick Pastorious. Released F Alexandre Goulet.

READING ROYALS — Signed G Tristan Cote-Cazenave.

SOUTH CAROLINA STINGRAYS — Signed G Logan Flodell.

TROIS-RIVIERES LIONS — Released Ds Sasha Pokulo, Phillipe Bureau-Blais, C Maxime St-Cyr, F Maxime Villemaire, RW Louick Marcotte and LW Louis-Philippe Denis.

UTAH GRIZZLIES — Acquired G Hayden Stewart.

WHEELING NAILERS — Loaned D Matt Foley to Wilkes-Barre/Scranton (AHL).

WORCESTER RAILERS — Signed Fs Ted Hart and Brian Hart.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.