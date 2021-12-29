Wednesday’s Transactions

Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
|BASEBALL
|Minor League Baseball
|Frontier League
NEW JERSEY JACKALS — Signed LHP/RHP Mizuki Akatsuka and INF Edward Salcedo.
OTTAWA TITANS — Traded INF Kevin Rolon to Sussex County.
SUSSEX COUNTY MINERS — Signed OF/1B Jordan McArdle.
|BASKETBALL
|National Basketball Association
ATLANTA HAWKS — Signed G Chris Clemons and F Cameron Oliver to 10-day contracts.
BROOKLYN NETS — Signed G Shaquille Harrison to a 10-day contract.
CLEVELAND CAVALIERS — Signed G Malik Newman to a 10-day contract.
DETROIT PISTONS — Signed C Micah Potter to a 10-day contract.
LOS ANGELES CLIPPERS — Signed F James Ennis III to a 10-day contract.
OKLAHOMA CITY THUNDER — Signed F Jalen Hoard to a 10-day contract.
|FOOTBALL
|National Football League
ARIZONA CARDINALS — Activated P Andy Lee from the reserve/COVID-19 list. Designated LBs Ezekiel Turner and Tanner Vallejo to return from injured reserve to practice. Released P Ryan Winslow from the practice squad. Signed RB Tavien Feaster, CBs Nate Brooks and Isaiah Johnson to the practice squad. Placed LB Devon Kennard on the reserve/COVID-19 list.
ATLANTA FALCONS — Signed OLB Jordan Brailford to the practice squad. Placed TE Hayden Hurst, OT Willie Beavers, S Jaylinn Hawkins and DL Jonathan Bullard on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Claimed QB Matt Barkley off waivers from Carolina.
BALTIMORE RAVENS — Activated OLBs Justin Houston, Tyus Bower, S Geno Stone, ILBs Chris Board and Kristian Welch from the reserve/COVID-19 list. Activated T David Sharpe and QB Chris Streveler from the practice squad reserve/COVID-19 list.
BUFFALO BILLS — Activated WRs Cole Beasley, Gabriel Davis, OL Jon Feliciano and DE A.J. Epenesa from the reserve/COVID-19 list.
CAROLINA PANTHERS — Placed OLB Haason Reddick and QB P.J. Walker on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Activated G Dennis Daley and OLs Pat Elflein and Austin Larkin from the reserve/COVID-19 list. Activated DE Austin Larkin from the practice squad reserve/COVID-19 list. Signed K Blake Haubeil to the practice squad.
CHICAGO BEARS — Placed DB Xavier Crawford and DB Teez Tabor on injured reserve.
CINCINNATI BENGALS — Designated G Xavier Su’a-Filo to return from injured reserve to practice. Placed LB Germaine Pratt on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Activated WR Mike Thomas from the reserve/COVID-19 list.
CLEVELAND BROWNS — Placed QB Nick Mullens on the practice squad reserve/COVID-19 list. Signed K Chris Blewitt to the practice squad.
DALLAS COWBOYS — Activated S Malik Hooker, DT Trysten Hill, RB JaQuan Hardy and WR Brandon Smith from the reserve/COVID-19 list. Signed LB Devante Bond to the practice squad. Designated WR Naoh Brown to return from injured reserve to practice.
DENVER BRONCOS — Placed WR Tim Patrick, S Caden Sterns and OT Calvin Anderson on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Placed WR Tyrie Cleveland on the practice squad reserve/COVID-19 list. Signed DT Akeen Spence to the practice squad. Activated C Lloyd Cushenberry III from the reserve/COVID-19 list.
DETROIT LIONS — Activated WRs Trinity Benson, Quintez Cephus and T Matt Nelson from the reserve/COVID-19 list. Placed DE Michael Brockers, WR Geronimo Allison and G Halapoulivaati Vaitai on the reserve/COVID-19 list.
GREEN BAY PACKERS — Activated CB Jaire Alexander from injured reserve. Promoted T/G Cole Van Lanen from the practice squad to the active roster. Placed S Henry Black, P Corey Bojorquez, TE Tyler Davis, and DL Kingsley Keke on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Signed LB Aaron Adeoye, T Adrian Ealy, CB Jayson Stanley and RB Kerrith Whyte to the practice squad.
HOUSTON TEXANS — Activated K Ka’imi Fairbairn, WR Brandin Cooks, OL Justin Britt, G Lane Taylor, LBs Kamu Grugier-Hill, Neville Hewitt, Eric Wilson, OLB Jordan Jenkins, DBs Eric Murray, A. J. Moore, DL Roy Lopez, DEs Derek Rivers, Jonathan Greenard, DTs Jaleel Johnson and Maliek Collins from the reserve/COVID-19 list. Placed WR Phillip Dorsett and C Cole Toner on injured reserve. Placed LB Ron’Dell Carter, WR Chris Moore and K Dominik Eberle on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Signed OL Sam Cooper to the practice squad. Activated DB Cre’Von LeBlanc from the practice squad reserve/COVID-19 list.
INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Activated Gs Mark Glowinski, Quenton Nelson, DE Kemoko Turay and CB Rock Ya-Sin from the reserve/COVID-19 list. Activated TE Farrod Green from the practice squad reserve/COVID-19 list. Placed QB James Morgan and TE Eli Wolf on the practice squad reserve/COVID-19 list.
JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS — Placed OL Cam Robinson, WR Jaydon Mickens, S Rudy Ford and DB Dylan Moses on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Signed LB Tyrell Adams. Placed WR Josh Hammond on the practice squad reserve/COVID-19 list.
KANSAS CITY CHIEFS — Activated K Harrison Butker, CB Rashad Fenton, P Tommy Townsend and S Armani Watts from the reserve/COVID-19 list. Designated RB Jerick McKinnon to return from injured reserve to practice. Activated LB Darius Harris from the practice squad reserve/COVID-19 list.
LAS VEGAS RAIDERS — Placed TE Darren Waller and DT Kendal Vickers on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Activated DB Roderic Teamer, OL Jermaine Eluemunor and CB Brandon Facyson from the reserve/COVID-19 list. Signed LB Justin March-Lillard and LB Kyle Wilber. Designated TE Derek Carrier to return from injured reserve to practice. Signed LB Asmar Bilal to the practice squad. Placed G Lester Cotton and G Jeremiah Poutasi on the practice squad reserve/COVID-19 list.
LOS ANGELES CHARGERS — Activated OLB Joey Bosa, C Corey Linsley, LB Cole Christiansen, WR Jalen Guyton, DB Kemon Hall and S Trey Marshall from the reserve/COVID-19 list. Placed RT Storm Norton and LB Kenneth Murray on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Designated LB Kyler Fackerell and DB Mark Webb to return from injured reserve to practice.
LOS ANGELES RAMS — Signed TE Kyle Marway to the practice squad. Placed RB Raymond Calais on the reserve/COVID-19 list.
MIAMI DOLPHINS — Activated TE Cethan Carter, CB Justin Coleman, LB Duke Riley, C Greg Mancz and OL Robert Jones from the reserve/COVID-19 list. Placed C Spencer Pulley on the practice squad reserve/COVID-19 list. Designated LB Brennan Scarlett to return from injured reserve to practice.
MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Placed DE Patrick Jones II on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Activated RB Dalvin Cook from the reserve/COVID-19 list. Activated CB Tye Smith from the practice squad reserve/COVID-19 list. Placed WR Adam Thielen on injured reserve. Designated TE Ben Ellefson to return from injured reserve to practice.
NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Activated RB Rhamondre Stevenson and LB Harvey Langi from the reserve/COVIC-19 list.
NEW ORLEANS SAINTS — Activated QBs Taysom Hill, Trevor Sieman, LBs Kwon Alexander, Demario Davis, Kaden Elliss, G James Carpenter, DBs J.T. Gray, Jeff Heath, OT Jordan Mills, DT Christian Ringo and TE Adam Trautman from the reserve/COVID-19 list. Placed S Marcus Williams on the reserve/COVID-19 list.
NEW YORK GIANTS — Placed DT Dexter Lawrence on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Activated DB Keion Crossen, DB Adoree’ Jackson and WR John Ross from the reserve/COVID-19 list. Designated LB Trent Harris to return from injured reserve to practice. Signed LB Omari Cobb to the practice squad.
NEW YORK JETS — Activated QB Joe Flacco, TE Kenny Yeboah, RB Michael Carter II, DB Lamar Jackson, DT Johnathan Marshall, DLs Foley Fatukasi, Tanzel Smart, LB Noah Dawkins and S Hamsah Nasirildeen from the reserve/COVID-19 list. Signed LB Javin White. Signed TE Josh Perkins and TE Brandon Dillon to the practice squad. Placed DB Ken Webster on the practice squad reserve/COVID-19 list.
PHILADELPHIA EAGLES — Activated T Le’Raven Clark, T Andre Dillard, DEs Tarron Jackson and Ryan Kerrigan from the reserve/COVID-19 list.
PITTSBURGH STEELERS — Activated WR Rico Bussey from the practice squad reserve/COVID-19 list.
SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Signed QB Tyler Bray, LB Mark Nzeocha and P Colby Wadman to the practice squad.
SEATTLE SEAHAWKS — Placed RB Adrian Peterson on the practice squad reserve/COVID-19 list. Activated CB D.J. Reed, DT Bryan Mone and CB Mike Jackson from the reserve/COVID-19 list.
TENNESSEE TITANS — Activated LT Taylor Lewan from the reserve/COVID-19 list. Placed DB Briean Boddy-Calhoun on the practice squad reserve/COVID-19 list. Released OL Cedric Ogbuehi from the practice squad. Signed WR Caleb Scott to the practice squad.
WASHINGTON FOOTBALL TEAM — Placed CB Darryl Roberts on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Placed OT David Steinmetz and OL Beau Benzschawel on the practice squad reserve/COVID-19 list.
|HOCKEY
|National Hockey League
ARIZONA COYOTES — Returned RW Michael Carcone, D Vladislav Kolyachonok, G Josef Korenar and LW Bokondji Imama to Tucson (AHL).
BUFFALO SABRES — Recalled D Casey Fitzgerald from Rochester (AHL). Reassigned D Ethan Prow to the taxi squad. Placed D Jacob Bryson in COVID-19 protocol.
CAROLINA HURRICANES — Designated RW Stefan Noesen for assignmnet with taxi squad.
CHICAGO BLACKHAWKS — Recalled G Arvid Soderblom from Rockford (AHL) to the taxi squad.
DALLAS STARS — Placed LW Jamie Benn, C Luke Glendening and D Ryan Suter on COVID-19 protocols.
DETROIT RED WINGS — Reassigned D Luke Witkowski and G Victor Brattstrom to Grand Rapids (AHL).
EDMONTON OILERS — Recalled G Ilya Konovalov from Bakersfield (AHL) to the taxi squad. Returned G Stuart Skinner to Bakersfield.
MINNESOTA WILD — Acquired F Nolan Stevens from St. Louis in exchange for F Will Bitten. Recalled D Calen Addison from Iowa (AHL) to the taxi squad.
NASHVILLE PREDATORS — Recalled F Michael McCarron from the taxi squad. Recalled G Tomas Vomacka from Florida (ECHL) to the taxi squad.
NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Placed F Jimmy Vesey on COVID-19 protocols. Recalled Fs Jesper Boqvist and Marian Studenic from the taxi squad.
TAMPA BAY LIGHTNING — Recalled F Remi Elie from Syracuse (AHL) to the taxi squad.
|American Hockey League
HARTFORD WOLFPACK — Signed D Michael Brodzinski, G Brandon Kasel and C Aaron Luchuk to player try-out contracts (PTO).
LAVAL ROCKET — Recalled D Charles-David Beaudoin, Fs Justin Ducharme and Shawn St-Amant from Trois-Rivieres (ECHL).
MILWAUKEE ADMIRALS — Recalled D Xavier Bouchard, C Robert Carpenter and D Jake McLaughlin from Florida (ECHL).
ONTARIO REIGN — Signed LW Nick Pastujov and D David Drake to player try-out contracts (PTO.
ROCHESTER AMERICANS — Recalled G Mat Robson from Cincinnati (ECHL).
SPRINGFIELD THUNDERBIRDS — Loaned RW Drew Callin to Worcester (ECHL). Returned LW Blake Christensen to Worcester. Released C Jacob Hayhurst and LW Jordan Lavallee-Smotherman from player try-out contracts (PTO).
WILKES-BARRE/SCRANTON PENGUINS — Recalled G Tommy Nappier from Wheeling (ECHL).
|East Coast Hockey League
ADIRONDACK THUNDER — Acquired G Trevor Babin as an emergency back-up goalie (EBUG). Loaned G Brandon Kasel to Utica (AHL). Loaned G Joel Rumpel to Iowa (AHL).
ALLEN AMERICANS — Activated Fs Chad Butcher and Zach hall from injured reserve. Placed D Ben Owen on reserve.
ATLANTA GLADIATORS — Signed G Joe Murdaca. Placed D Dalton Thrower on the commissioner’s exempt list.
CINCINNATI CYCLONES — Signed F Scott Kirton. Suspended F Jimmy Lodge.
FLORIDA EVERBLADES — Signed D Matt Salera and F Matt Harrington. Activated F Dylan Vander Esch from injured reserve. Activated F Russell Jordan from reserve. Placed F Blake Winiecki on the commissioner’s exempt list.
FORT WAYNE KOMETS — Signed G Tommy Proudlock and D Dillon Hill. Released G Alex Zion as an emergency back-up goalie (EBUG).
IDAHO STEELHEADS — Signed F Nick DeVito and G Jake Kupsky. Placed G Matt Jurusik, Fs Youheni Aksiantsiuk and Shawn McBride on the commisioner’s exempt list.
INDY FUEL — Loaned D Mike Lee to Hartford (AHL).
JACKSONVILLE ICEMEN — Signed Fs Bauer Neudecker, Nick Ford and G Justin Kapelmater.
KALAMAZOO WINGS — Loaned D Brenden Miller to Iowa (AHL).
KANSAS CITY MAVERICKS — Acquired G Mario Vrab as an emergency back-up goalie (EBUG). Signed F Ryan Galt, Placed F Jesse Mychan on injured reserve.
MAINE MARINERS — Suspended F Westin Michaud. Traded F Devon Paliani to Worcester.
NEWFOUNDLAND GROWLERS — Signed F Nick Pastorious. Released F Alexandre Goulet.
NORFOLK ADMIRALS — Placed D Paul Meyer on the commissioner’s exempt list.
ORLANDO SOLAR BEARS — Activated D Richie Boyd from the commissioner’s exempt list.
RAPID CITY RUSH — Placed D Kenton Helgesen on the commissioner’s exempt list.
READING ROYALS — Signed G Tristan Cote-Cazenave. Activatted F Brayden Low from the commissioner’s exempt list.
SOUTH CAROLINA STINGRAYS — Signed G Logan Flodell.
TOLEDO WALLEYE — Signed G Max Milosek. Loaned D Butrus Ghafari to Rochester (AHL).
TROIS-RIVIERES LIONS — Released Fs Christophe Losier and Andre Bouvet-Morrissette. Signed F Thomas Ethier.
UTAH GRIZZLIES — Acquired G Hayden Stewart. Activated F Quinn Ryan from reserve. Placed F Matthew Boucher on reserve.
WHEELING NAILERS — Loaned D Matt Foley to Wilkes-Barre/Scranton (AHL). Loaned D David Drake to Rochester (AHL).
WICHITA NAILERS — Acquired G Ky Nixon as an emergency back-up goalie (EBUG). Loaned F Peter Crinella to Springfield (AHL). Loaned G Evan Cuitenhuis to Bakersfield (AHL).
WORCESTER RAILERS — Signed Fs Ted Hart and Brian Hart. Placed F Nolan Vesey on the commissioner’s exempt list.
