West Virginia 56, No. 15 UConn 53

UCONN (8-1)
Akok 1-5 0-0 2, Whaley 7-11 1-2 15, Cole 6-18 0-0 14, Hawkins 0-6 2-3 2, Jackson 4-5 1-2 10, Gaffney 3-4 0-1 6, Polley 1-6 2-3 4, S.Johnson 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 22-56 6-11 53.
WEST VIRGINIA (8-1)
Bridges 1-3 0-2 3, Cottrell 1-3 0-0 2, Ke.Johnson 0-0 1-2 1, McNeil 5-12 4-6 16, Sherman 8-16 4-7 23, Paulicap 2-4 1-2 5, Osabuohien 2-5 2-8 6, Carrigan 0-1 0-0 0, Curry 0-3 0-0 0, Ko.Johnson 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 19-48 12-27 56.
Halftime_West Virginia 32-29. 3-Point Goals_UConn 3-23 (Cole 2-8, Jackson 1-1, Akok 0-1, Gaffney 0-1, S.Johnson 0-1, Hawkins 0-3, Whaley 0-3, Polley 0-5), West Virginia 6-17 (Sherman 3-7, McNeil 2-7, Bridges 1-2, Osabuohien 0-1). Rebounds_UConn 35 (Akok 10), West Virginia 31 (Osabuohien 7). Assists_UConn 10 (Cole, Gaffney 3), West Virginia 8 (Sherman 3). Total Fouls_UConn 20, West Virginia 13.
