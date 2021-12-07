West Virginia 65, Charlotte 54

CHARLOTTE (3-5)
McKinney 1-5 0-0 3, Williams 2-3 2-2 6, Boykin 5-12 1-2 13, Jett-Wilson 1-10 2-4 5, McMillian 4-10 0-0 8, Middleton 0-0 0-0 0, Busick 2-4 0-0 5, Roach 2-4 0-2 4, McGraw 5-5 0-0 10, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 22-53 5-10 54
WEST VIRGINIA (5-2)
Martinez 2-5 0-0 4, Niblack 1-2 4-6 6, Deans 6-12 6-6 20, Hemingway 2-3 4-4 8, Smith 3-7 4-6 11, Gray 3-10 0-0 6, Ejiofor 1-3 0-0 2, Morris 0-1 0-0 0, Carson 0-0 0-0 0, Quinerly 3-5 1-2 8, Samuel 0-0 0-0 0, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 21-48 19-24 65
|Charlotte
|13
|16
|10
|15
|—
|54
|West Virginia
|15
|16
|14
|20
|—
|65
3-Point Goals_Charlotte 5-18 (McKinney 1-2, Boykin 2-7, Jett-Wilson 1-5, Busick 1-3, Roach 0-1), West Virginia 4-7 (Deans 2-4, Smith 1-2, Quinerly 1-1). Assists_Charlotte 17 (Jett-Wilson 5), West Virginia 14 (Deans 5). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Charlotte 21 (Team 2-4), West Virginia 39 (Hemingway 3-4). Total Fouls_Charlotte 17, West Virginia 14. Technical Fouls_None. A_1,205.
