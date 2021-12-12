West Virginia 75, James Madison 68, OT

WEST VIRGINIA (6-2)
Martinez 3-9 3-4 10, Niblack 6-12 3-3 15, Deans 6-19 4-4 17, Hemingway 4-4 1-4 9, Smith 2-4 1-2 6, Gray 2-5 2-2 6, Ejiofor 3-4 0-0 6, Morris 1-3 0-0 2, Carson 0-2 0-0 0, Quinerly 1-4 2-4 4, Samuel 0-1 0-0 0, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 28-67 16-23 75
JAMES MADISON (3-7)
Goodman 1-4 3-4 5, Neff 4-6 3-4 14, Carodine 3-7 0-0 6, Hazell 6-20 5-8 19, Jefferson 2-11 8-11 12, Green 0-0 0-0 0, Tinsley 4-7 2-2 12, Ouderkirk 0-4 0-0 0, Pittman 0-0 0-0 0, Tynes 0-0 0-0 0, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 20-59 21-29 68
|West Virginia
|16
|8
|22
|16
|13
|—
|75
|James Madison
|13
|14
|17
|18
|6
|—
|68
3-Point Goals_West Virginia 3-16 (Martinez 1-3, Deans 1-6, Smith 1-2, Gray 0-1, Carson 0-2, Quinerly 0-1, Samuel 0-1), James Madison 7-17 (Neff 3-4, Hazell 2-6, Tinsley 2-4, Ouderkirk 0-3). Assists_West Virginia 14 (Smith 5), James Madison 5 (Carodine 2). Fouled Out_West Virginia Niblack, James Madison Jefferson. Rebounds_West Virginia 53 (Ejiofor 4-5), James Madison 37 (Goodman 5-9). Total Fouls_West Virginia 27, James Madison 22. Technical Fouls_West Virginia Martinez 1, James Madison Jefferson 1. A_2,606.
Copyright
© 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments