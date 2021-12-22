West Virginia 82, Youngstown St. 52

YOUNGSTOWN ST. (7-4)

Akuchie 4-11 1-2 10, Cohill 1-3 2-2 4, Hunter 4-7 0-0 9, Olison 0-7 4-5 4, Rathan-Mayes 0-3 0-0 0, Ogoro 0-6 0-2 0, Shelton 5-12 0-0 13, Chicone 1-2 0-0 2, Thomas 4-4 0-0 8, Long 0-2 0-0 0, Owens 0-0 2-2 2, Dunn 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 19-57 9-13 52.

WEST VIRGINIA (11-1)

Bridges 3-6 2-2 9, Cottrell 1-6 3-6 5, Ke.Johnson 2-5 2-4 6, McNeil 8-9 3-4 23, Sherman 4-12 6-7 16, Curry 4-6 4-5 12, Osabuohien 0-2 1-2 1, Ko.Johnson 1-2 0-0 2, Paulicap 2-6 2-2 6, Carrigan 0-0 0-0 0, Wilson 0-1 2-2 2. Totals 25-55 25-34 82.

Halftime_West Virginia 24-23. 3-Point Goals_Youngstown St. 5-27 (Shelton 3-10, Akuchie 1-2, Hunter 1-3, Chicone 0-1, Long 0-1, Rathan-Mayes 0-1, Ogoro 0-4, Olison 0-5), West Virginia 7-15 (McNeil 4-4, Sherman 2-3, Bridges 1-3, Ko.Johnson 0-1, Cottrell 0-2, Ke.Johnson 0-2). Fouled Out_Cohill, Thomas. Rebounds_Youngstown St. 35 (Hunter 8), West Virginia 29 (Bridges 8). Assists_Youngstown St. 10 (Cohill, Chicone 3), West Virginia 14 (Curry 4). Total Fouls_Youngstown St. 25, West Virginia 15.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.