Who are the victims of Oxford High School shooting?

Three of the teenagers killed by a fellow student at Oxford High School in Michigan were being remembered Wednesday for their commitment to athletics, art and family.

Here’s what we know about those killed during the shooting on Tuesday:

Madisyn Baldwin’s grandmother told WDIV-TV that she was a talented artist who loved to draw, read and write.

The 17-year-old was the oldest child in her family, with a half-brother and two sisters. Her grandmother said she already had received multiple college acceptances and was looking forward to the future. She described her granddaughter as patient and “so kind.”

Tate Myre, 16, was a member of the school’s varsity football team and an honor student, according to the football team’s tribute to him on Twitter.

“Tate was a great young man with a bright future and beloved by all,” the post read. “You will be missed, Tate.”

Myre frequently shared video highlights of his play during football games and recently retweeted video from an interview with a site that covers Michigan high school football. Reflecting on an 0-3 start to the season, he said the team worked hard and had to trust and love one another to recover.

“Rain is just like Oxford football, tough, muddy,” he said, wearing the number 42 on his white jersey. “Everything about us is tough.”

Brett Moore, 46, said his son, a sophomore at Oxford High School and played football with Myre, is taking his friend’s death “very badly.”

“Tate drove him home from practice every day and they went to homecoming together,” said Moore, who teaches in Walled Lake schools. “He was a great kid.”

Hana St. Juliana also was remembered for her passion and commitment to athletics.

The Oxford women’s basketball program paid tribute to St. Juliana on Twitter, saying the 14-year-old would have made her high school debut this week.

“We will never forget your kind heart, silly personality, and passion for the game,” the team’s post said. “Since 6th grade camp you have stayed dedicated to Oxford Basketball, soaking in the game. … This season we play for you Hana.”

Authorities on Wednesday announced that a fourth student died of his injuries that morning. They identified him as 17-year-old Justin Shilling. Another six unidentified students and a teacher were wounded.

Here are their ages and conditions as of late Tuesday, according to the Oakland County Sheriff’s Department:

McLaren Hospital, Pontiac:

— 14-year-old male, serious.

— 17-year-old female stable.

— 15-year-old male, stable.

Ascension Hospital, Rochester Hills:

—17-year-old male, stable.

McLaren Lapeer Hospital:

— 47-year-old female teacher, treated and released.

Hurley Medical Center, Flint:

— 14-year-old female, critical, on ventilator after surgery.

St Joseph Mercy Oakland, Pontiac:

— 17-year-old female, critical.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.