Wichita St. 102, Prairie View 66

PRAIRIE VIEW (0-10)

Myles 2-5 3-7 7, Cox 2-4 0-0 4, Douglas 1-7 3-3 5, Gambrell 8-18 1-1 22, Guess 1-3 0-0 2, Daniels 4-12 2-2 10, Hughes 0-1 1-2 1, McDougal 2-4 1-1 5, Kendall 4-8 2-2 10, Ifejeh 0-0 0-0 0, Roberts 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 24-62 13-18 66.

WICHITA ST. (9-3)

Jackson 5-9 3-6 15, Udeze 6-8 4-5 16, Dennis 5-9 2-2 14, Etienne 6-11 6-6 20, Grant 2-7 0-0 6, Council 1-9 5-6 8, Jenkins 3-8 3-4 11, Pohto 3-4 5-8 12. Totals 31-65 28-37 102.

Halftime_Wichita St. 57-33. 3-Point Goals_Prairie View 5-18 (Gambrell 5-11, Douglas 0-1, Hughes 0-1, McDougal 0-1, Myles 0-1, Daniels 0-3), Wichita St. 12-30 (Jackson 2-3, Dennis 2-4, Etienne 2-4, Grant 2-4, Jenkins 2-6, Pohto 1-2, Council 1-7). Fouled Out_Myles, Cox, Douglas. Rebounds_Prairie View 26 (Myles 6), Wichita St. 45 (Dennis, Pohto 9). Assists_Prairie View 10 (Cox, Douglas, McDougal 2), Wichita St. 20 (Grant 8). Total Fouls_Prairie View 23, Wichita St. 17. A_8,128 (10,506).

