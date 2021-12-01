Wichita St. 60, Oklahoma St. 51

WICHITA ST. (5-1)
Pleasant 0-1 0-0 0, Udeze 6-14 1-1 13, Dennis 2-4 1-3 5, Etienne 2-7 0-0 5, Porter 1-7 1-2 3, Council 7-11 0-1 17, Grant 1-6 0-0 2, Jackson 3-4 3-4 10, Pohto 2-3 0-0 5. Totals 24-57 6-11 60.
OKLAHOMA ST. (6-2)
Moncrieffe 2-4 2-4 6, Cisse 2-4 0-1 4, Anderson 6-13 2-4 17, Likekele 1-5 1-4 3, Thompson 3-11 2-2 9, Ke.Boone 2-4 0-0 6, Smith 1-2 0-2 2, Walker 0-2 0-0 0, Ka.Boone 1-1 2-2 4, B.Williams 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 18-48 9-19 51.
Halftime_Wichita St. 31-29. 3-Point Goals_Wichita St. 6-17 (Council 3-3, Jackson 1-2, Pohto 1-2, Etienne 1-4, Dennis 0-1, Porter 0-2, Grant 0-3), Oklahoma St. 6-21 (Anderson 3-6, Ke.Boone 2-4, Thompson 1-6, Likekele 0-1, Walker 0-2, B.Williams 0-2). Rebounds_Wichita St. 30 (Porter 8), Oklahoma St. 34 (Moncrieffe 10). Assists_Wichita St. 12 (Porter, Council 4), Oklahoma St. 9 (Likekele 3). Total Fouls_Wichita St. 15, Oklahoma St. 14.
Copyright
© 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments