William & Mary 63, Hofstra 62

HOFSTRA (8-5)

Iyiola 2-6 1-1 5, Cooks 1-7 0-0 2, Dubar 1-2 1-2 3, Estrada 7-20 6-6 21, Ray 5-14 6-6 20, Silverio 2-11 4-4 9, Carlos 0-1 0-1 0, Cramer 1-2 0-1 2, Burgess 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 19-63 18-21 62.

WILLIAM & MARY (2-12)

Wight 3-3 1-4 7, Kochera 3-9 0-0 7, Lewis 4-9 2-2 11, Milkereit 5-8 0-0 13, Rice 4-15 1-2 11, Covington 2-4 1-1 5, Carroll 2-3 1-2 7, Harvey 1-1 0-0 2, Hatton 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 24-54 6-11 63.

Halftime_William & Mary 30-26. 3-Point Goals_Hofstra 6-34 (Ray 4-12, Silverio 1-8, Estrada 1-9, Carlos 0-1, Cooks 0-4), William & Mary 9-28 (Milkereit 3-6, Carroll 2-3, Rice 2-9, Lewis 1-4, Kochera 1-5, Covington 0-1). Rebounds_Hofstra 32 (Iyiola 11), William & Mary 38 (Lewis 8). Assists_Hofstra 6 (Cooks 3), William & Mary 13 (Rice 5). Total Fouls_Hofstra 16, William & Mary 21.

