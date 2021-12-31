William & Mary 71, Northeastern 70

NORTHEASTERN (6-7)

Doherty 4-4 1-2 9, Djogo 6-11 2-2 16, Emanga 0-2 0-0 0, Scott-Grayson 6-15 2-3 15, Telfort 8-16 4-6 21, Stucke 2-5 4-4 9, Strong 0-1 0-0 0, Cubrilo 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 26-54 13-17 70.

WILLIAM & MARY (3-12)

Wight 5-6 3-3 13, Kochera 3-8 3-5 10, Lewis 5-13 3-5 14, Rice 6-13 0-0 12, Carroll 3-10 2-3 8, Covington 2-6 6-6 11, Harvey 1-1 1-2 3, Ayesa 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 25-58 18-24 71.

Halftime_Northeastern 37-32. 3-Point Goals_Northeastern 5-19 (Djogo 2-6, Stucke 1-3, Telfort 1-3, Scott-Grayson 1-4, Strong 0-1, Emanga 0-2), William & Mary 3-19 (Covington 1-2, Lewis 1-3, Kochera 1-4, Ayesa 0-1, Rice 0-2, Carroll 0-7). Fouled Out_Wight. Rebounds_Northeastern 31 (Doherty 8), William & Mary 27 (Lewis 8). Assists_Northeastern 12 (Djogo, Scott-Grayson, Telfort 3), William & Mary 10 (Lewis 5). Total Fouls_Northeastern 20, William & Mary 18. A_1,693 (8,600).

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.