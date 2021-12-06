On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

William & Mary looks for home win vs ODU

The Associated Press
December 6, 2021 3:31 pm
1 min read
      

Old Dominion (4-5) vs. William & Mary (1-8)

Kaplan Arena, Williamsburg, Virginia; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: William & Mary looks for its sixth straight win over Old Dominion at Kaplan Arena. The last victory for the Monarchs at William & Mary was a 58-55 win on Jan. 23, 2010.

SQUAD LEADERS: The Monarchs are led by Kalu Ezikpe and C.J. Keyser. Ezikpe is averaging 11.2 points and seven rebounds while Keyser is putting up 13.6 points per game. The Tribe have been anchored by sophomores Ben Wight and Connor Kochera. Wight has produced 11.2 points and six rebounds while Kochera has averaged 11.4 points and 4.1 rebounds per outing.EFFICIENT EZIKPE: Across nine appearances this season, Old Dominion’s Ezikpe has shot 57.8 percent.

        Insight by Infor: This exclusive e-book highlights how the military services and defense agencies are rethinking their approach to managing their supply chains and how data is driving those decisions.

ASSIST DISTRIBUTION: The Tribe have recently gotten baskets via assists more often than the Monarchs. William & Mary has 33 assists on 65 field goals (50.8 percent) across its past three contests while Old Dominion has assists on 32 of 64 field goals (50 percent) during its past three games.

STIFLING DEFENSE: William & Mary has forced opponents into committing turnovers on 21.3 percent of all possessions, the second-highest rate among all CAA teams.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

The latest in Government Events powered by:

7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
12|5 2021 DoDIIS Worldwide Conference
12|6 Hybrid Everything: CIOs Can Reinvent...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

2021 Capitol Christmas Tree with Lights