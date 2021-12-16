Williams, Hartford visit CCSU

Hartford (1-9) vs. Central Connecticut (2-9)

William H. Detrick Gymnasium, New Britain, Connecticut; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Two guards will be on display as Austin Williams and Hartford will battle Nigel Scantlebury and Central Connecticut. The senior Williams is averaging 18 points and five assists over the last five games. Scantlebury, a junior, is averaging 15.4 points over the last five games.

SUPER SENIORS: Hartford has relied heavily on its seniors. Williams, David Shriver, D.J. Mitchell and Jared Kimbrough have collectively accounted for 53 percent of the team’s scoring this year and 66 percent of all Hawks points over the team’s last five games.

CREATING OFFENSE: Williams has accounted for 45 percent of all Hartford field goals over the last five games. The senior guard has 34 field goals and 25 assists in those games.

SLIPPING AT 68: Central Connecticut is 0-8 this year when it allows 68 points or more and 2-1 when holding opponents to fewer than 68.

PASSING FOR POINTS: The Hawks have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Blue Devils. Central Connecticut has 23 assists on 61 field goals (37.7 percent) across its previous three outings while Hartford has assists on 44 of 82 field goals (53.7 percent) during its past three games.

TO ERR IS HUMAN: Hartford’s offense has turned the ball over 14.8 times per game this season, but is averaging 19 turnovers over its last three games.

