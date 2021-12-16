Williams, Radford visit Davidson

Radford (4-7) vs. Davidson (7-2)

Belk Arena, Davidson, North Carolina; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Two junior forwards will be on display as Rashun Williams and Radford will battle Hyunjung Lee and Davidson. Williams is averaging 9.4 points over the last five games. Lee has scored 25 percent of the team’s points this season and is averaging 23 over his last five games.

STEPPING UP: Davidson’s Lee has averaged 18.6 points and seven rebounds while Luka Brajkovic has put up 11.6 points and 6.9 rebounds. For the Highlanders, Williams has averaged 8.8 points and 5.2 rebounds while Shaquan Jules has put up 7.1 points.ROCK-SOLID RASHUN: Williams has connected on 35.3 percent of the 51 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 10 of 20 over his last five games. He’s also converted 56.3 percent of his foul shots this season.

WINLESS WHEN: Radford is 0-6 when scoring fewer than 64 points and 4-1 when scoring at least 64.

TWO STREAKS: Radford has dropped its last six road games, scoring 55.7 points and allowing 72 points during those contests. Davidson has won its last three home games, scoring an average of 83.7 points while giving up 62.3.

DID YOU KNOW: The Davidson defense has allowed only 58.1 points per game to opponents this season, ranking the Wildcats 19th among Division I teams. The Radford offense has averaged 62.3 points through 11 games (ranked 260th, nationally).

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.