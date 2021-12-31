Williams, Wake Forest visit Miami

Wake Forest (11-2, 1-1) vs. Miami (10-3, 2-0)

Watsco Center, Coral Gables, Florida; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Two senior guards will be on display as Alondes Williams and Wake Forest will face Kameron McGusty and Miami. Williams has scored 26 percent of the team’s points this season and is averaging 22.2 over his last five games. McGusty is averaging 20.8 points over the last five games.

PLENTY OF EXPERIENCE: Senior leadership has been on display for both of these teams. McGusty, Charlie Moore and Sam Waardenburg have collectively scored 48 percent of Miami’s points this season. For Wake Forest, Williams, Daivien Williamson, Dallas Walton and Isaiah Mucius have collectively accounted for 64 percent of all Wake Forest scoring, including 86 percent of the team’s points over its last five games.

FACILITATING THE OFFENSE: Williams has made or assisted on 59 percent of all Wake Forest field goals over the last three games. The senior guard has accounted for 30 field goals and 17 assists in those games.

PERFECT WHEN: Miami is a sterling 10-0 when its defense holds opponents to a field goal percentage of 49.1 percent or less. The Hurricanes are 0-3 when they let opponents to shoot any better than that.

STREAK SCORING: Miami has won its last five home games, scoring an average of 83 points while giving up 69.6.

DID YOU KNOW: Wake Forest is ranked second among ACC teams with an average of 80.2 points per game.

___

___

