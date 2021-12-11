On Air: GW Presents American Jazz
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Williams with 20, Louisiana Tech beats Louisiana-Lafayette

The Associated Press
December 11, 2021 3:31 pm
< a min read
      

RUSTON, La. (AP) — Cobe Williams had a career-high 20 points as Louisiana Tech got past Louisiana-Lafayette 78-69 on Saturday.

Amorie Archibald had 18 points for Louisiana Tech (7-2), which earned its fifth consecutive home victory. Kenneth Lofton Jr. added 17 points and 10 rebounds.

Jordan Brown scored a career-high 30 points for the Ragin’ Cajuns (5-4), making 13 of 18 field goals. Joe Charles added 11 points.

___

        Insight by Carahsoft: This exclusive e-book demonstrates just how far agencies have come and where they still need to go to take fully advantage of DevSecOps to drive modern capabilities to their customers.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

The latest in Government Events powered by:

7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
12|8 Senior Executives Association (SEA)...
12|8 Cloud Learn
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Special tactics Airmen compete together for Team USA bobsledding