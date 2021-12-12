Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Winnipeg beats Hamilton, repeats as CFL’s Grey Cup champs

The Associated Press
December 12, 2021 10:41 pm
1 min read
      

HAMILTON, Ontario (AP) — The Winnipeg Blue Bombers beat the Hamilton Tiger-Cats 33-25 in overtime on Sunday night to repeat as Canadian Football League’s Grey Cup champions.

Zach Collaros threw a 13-yard touchdown pass to Darvin Adams for Winnipeg in overtime. After throwing to Adams to cap the opening possession of the extra session, Collaros, the CFL’s outstanding player, found Rasheed Bailey for a two-point conversion.

Kyrie Wilson sealed Winnipeg’s victory by intercepting Hamilton’s Jeremiah Masoli, whose pass deflected off two defenders, on the ensuing possession.

Hamilton forced overtime when Michael Domagala kicked a 13-yard field goal with four seconds remaining. It came after Winnipeg’s Deatrick Nichols batted down Masoli’s second-down pass to Jaelon Acklin.

        Insight by Carahsoft: This exclusive e-book demonstrates just how far agencies have come and where they still need to go to take fully advantage of DevSecOps to drive modern capabilities to their customers.

Winnipeg rallied from a 19-10 deficit heading into the fourth quarter.

Masoli entered the game in the second quarter with Hamilton trailing 7-0. He replaced starter Dane Evans, who suffered an apparent neck injury after falling under two Bombers on a 1-yard run.

Masoli finished 20 of 25 passing for 185 yards with two TDs and an interception. Collaros completed 21 of 32 passes for 240 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions.

Hamilton’s last Grey Cup win came in 1999.

Winnipeg becomes the first CFL team to win consecutive Grey Cups since the Montreal Alouettes (2009-10). The Bombers also recorded consecutive Grey Cups victories for the third time, but first since 1961-62.

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/hub/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

        Read more: Sports News

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

The latest in Government Events powered by:

7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
12|13 NDIA BI - Introduction to IP in...
12|13 Bringing Innovation and Creativity to...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Special tactics Airmen compete together for Team USA bobsledding