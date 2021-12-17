Winnipeg coach Maurice resigns, Lowry gets interim job

WINNIPEG, Manitoba (AP) — Winnipeg Jets coach Paul Maurice has resigned in a surprise move in his ninth year with the team.

The team announced Maurice’s decision on Friday, and said it was effective immediately. Dave Lowry was elevated to interim coach.

The Jets are 13-10-5 heading into Friday night’s game against the visiting Washington Capitals.

___

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/nhl and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.