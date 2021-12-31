Winthrop 78, Converse 40

CONVERSE (0-3)

Burgess 2-4 0-0 4, Lorange 2-10 0-0 6, Pitts 1-8 2-3 4, Sanders 2-8 5-6 9, Warlick 0-5 2-2 2, Mitchell 3-11 0-5 7, Gordon 1-2 0-0 2, Wiseman 2-3 0-0 6, Harrington 0-2 0-0 0, Searl 0-0 0-0 0, Alexander 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 13-53 9-16 40.

WINTHROP (7-6)

Burns 9-14 2-2 20, Hightower 3-6 1-1 7, Anumba 1-3 0-0 3, Buggs 1-2 0-0 2, Good 2-6 0-0 5, Jones 5-9 0-0 15, Corbin 3-9 0-0 8, Claxton 4-10 2-4 10, McMahon 1-3 2-3 5, King 1-4 0-0 2, Buss 0-2 1-2 1. Totals 30-68 8-12 78.

Halftime_Winthrop 38-16. 3-Point Goals_Converse 5-25 (Wiseman 2-2, Lorange 2-6, Mitchell 1-5, Burgess 0-1, Pitts 0-3, Warlick 0-3, Sanders 0-5), Winthrop 10-29 (Jones 5-8, Corbin 2-8, Anumba 1-3, McMahon 1-3, Good 1-4, Buss 0-1, Hightower 0-1, King 0-1). Rebounds_Converse 26 (Lorange, Pitts 6), Winthrop 49 (Hightower 11). Assists_Converse 8 (Mitchell 3), Winthrop 21 (Hightower, Buggs 4). Total Fouls_Converse 13, Winthrop 15. A_672 (6,100).

